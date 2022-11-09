Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Probable flu cases prompt school closures in Craig and Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Health, it is likely going to be a pretty significant flu season. Flu and flu-like illnesses have caused some schools to temporarily close, but experts say there are steps people can take to reduce their risk. Ellen Fischer...
WSLS
Tornado warning issued for parts of Franklin County expires
This tornado warning has expired. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Franklin County including Rocky Mount, Ferrum and Boones Mill. It is set to expire at 2 p.m.
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
WSLS
Flash Flood Warning for City of Roanoke and eastern Roanoke County through 6:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the red-shaded counties in the map you see above until 6:15 p.m. Heavy rain with rates as high as 2 inches per hour will quickly fill low-lying areas and add extra height to waterways. If you need to be out today be sure to keep your car away from any flooded spots as cars can quickly sink in water that might seem passable. Turn around, don’t drown.
WDBJ7.com
Giles County installs five new flood sensors
NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Flooding is one of the biggest weather hazards for Giles County. To help with early notification and to prepare, the county has installed five new flood sensors. One is located along Big Stoney Creek and the others are along the New River in Pearisburg, Narrows, Pembroke...
WSLS
Salem facility to offer emergency housing for children in foster care
SALEM, Va. – A new facility in Salem is aiming to serve the rising number of children in foster care with safe and comfortable emergency housing. HopeTree Family Services in Salem renovated one of their cottages to serve as temporary emergency housing for children in foster care. “What we...
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Nicole’s local impact: Tracking rain, wind and possible severe storms Veterans Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Nicole - as of early Friday morning - is a tropical depression located just to our south. That does not change any of the expected impacts to our area. Let’s break it down in detail below. Timing. Nicole’s outer bands of rain have already arrived...
WSLS
Lanes reopen on I-81N in Roanoke County after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, this crash has been cleared. A crash on I-81N in Roanoke County has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 144 mile marker and has closed the north right lane and right shoulder.
WSLS
Satanic Temple to host movie night at Bedford County high school
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A flier advertising a family movie night is causing a stir in Bedford County. Not because of the movie itself, but because of who is hosting the event and where it will take place. June Everett is the director of the Afterschool Satan Club for...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Avoid I-81N in Botetourt County if you can. VDOT says a vehicle crash at the 152.9 mile marker has led to traffic delays. As of 6:12 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-581S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on I-581S near the Peters Creek exit is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at the 4 mile marker and has closed the south left lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp.
Update: Route 60 is reopened at Caldwell
UPDATE: CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — November 11, 2022, @ 9:18 a.m.: Route 60 is now reopened. ORIGINAL: Route 60 is closed due to downed power lines. According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the road is closed at Belchers in Caldwell. Stick with 59News for more updates!
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Public Works talks winter weather preparation
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is making sure it’s fully prepared for winter weather now that temperatures are starting to drop. “We’re at full capacity now with 1,100 tons on hand,” Director of Public Works Jim Lancianese said. Christiansburg’s Public Works Department is starting...
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake Association warns about cold water drowning
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - With three drowning deaths this year in water below 70 degrees, and water temperatures declining with our colder temperatures, it is important to review how to survive immersion in cold water. Patrick Massa, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council, joined us on Here...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81S can expect delays in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. It happened at mile marker 168, authorities said. As of 7:39 p.m., bothsouthbound lanes were closed, and traffic was...
Large brush fire burning in New River Gorge
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A brush fire in the New River Gorge has quickly developed into a large fire. Rain is not expected until late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole work their way into the region. Until then, very dry conditions, leaves on the ground and a […]
WSLS
Roanoke Elks Lodge donates thousands to Salem VA to help veterans experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A local non-profit stepped up to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Roanoke Elks Lodge #197 started an initiative at the beginning of summer 2022 to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness. Members said they set a goal of $10,000 and their members stepped up...
