This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
STRANGLER THINGS: Delray Beach Police Arrest Man, Charge Strangulation
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a strangulation charge after allegedly attacking a woman with whom he lives — or lived. Anthony Arteaga, 41, of Sunset Pines Drive in Delray Beach was booked into jail on November 7th. He […]
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
Click10.com
Candlelight vigil attendees grieve for cyclist killed by driver who fled in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A group of street safety advocates and grieving family and friends of the late Roy Miralda met on Friday for a candlelight vigil in Broward County. It had been six days since a driver struck and killed Miralda, 41, while he was riding his bicycle at about 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, in Pembroke Pines, relatives said.
wflx.com
Man wanted in electric scooter theft at CVS in Lake Worth Beach
Deputies need the public's help identifying a man who, they say, stole a scooter from a CVS last month. The theft occurred on Oct. 24 at the CVS store on the 100 block of North Dixie Highway. Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at...
Police: Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. READ THE POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he […]
cw34.com
Deputies: Man steals grocery and alcohol from store, said he had a firearm
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after deputies say he stole grocery and alcohol from a store. The theft took place at El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 2. Deputies say when the male was challenged by management, he insinuated that...
cw34.com
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
WPBF News 25
One hospitalized after pool truck crash, spilled chlorine and pool acid
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Delray Beach officials say a pool truck crashed into a barrier on the eastbound lanes of Linton Bridge Saturday. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. No...
cw34.com
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition following a crash Friday morning. On Nov.11 at 8:53 a.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Alcantarra Blvd after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash. Police say...
Click10.com
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
cw34.com
Suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card at Best Buy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after using a stolen credit card at a Best Buy in Palm Beach County. The incident took place on Oct. 19 around 4:30 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the store. Deputies are looking for him and anyone...
Palm Beach County’s Trust Family Battles Over Family Trust
The Trusts Are Battling Over A $15M Trust! BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Only in Palm Beach County would a family with the last name of “Trust” battle over the family trust — in court. But that’s exactly what’s happening, according to a […]
wflx.com
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach, sheriff says
It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County. Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians were investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Snyder said strong winds from Nicole, which made...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business
The search is on to find a pair of pricey dump trucks stolen from a family-owned business in Riviera Beach.
cw34.com
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
Flooded Roads Appears To Be The Worst Of Nicole For Palm Beach County
Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney says there are areas of localized flooding, including a stretch of A1A in Boca Raton that is impassable.
