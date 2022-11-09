ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County’s Trust Family Battles Over Family Trust

The Trusts Are Battling Over A $15M Trust! BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Only in Palm Beach County would a family with the last name of “Trust” battle over the family trust — in court. But that’s exactly what’s happening, according to a […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL

