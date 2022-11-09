Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Fill the ambulance food drive set Nov. 18
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power and Fiber are once again teaming up with the community to brighten the holidays for households in need during the 2nd annual Fill the Ambulance food drive. Community members are invited to participate on Nov. 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to...
3 things to know this morning – November 10, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Utah man on Ivins Road, southeast of Bancroft and west of Soda Springs. The man died from a gunshot wound around 11 pm Tuesday night.
Pocatello, Chubbuck mayors to sign proclamation in support of nurse practitioners
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s School of Nursing will showcase the role of the nurse practitioner (NP) November 6-12, 2022, as NPs across the country celebrate more than 50 years of practice during National Nurse Practitioner Week. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England...
Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Thunder Ridge High School’s National Honor Society spent the beginning of their fall semester raising funds to provide the Pruzhansky family a modular home for the winter. The war on Ukraine is still raging on as winter approaches. Because numerous families...
Pocatello Veteran’s day parade returns after 80 years
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Every Nov. 11, we honor those men and women who have served our country and protected the rights and freedoms we enjoy here at home. After 80 years Pocatello’s Veteran’s Day Parade made a triumphant return Saturday. The cold morning didn’t stop many...
3 things to do this weekend – November 11, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. The Annual Thunder Ridge Harvest Market is tomorrow. There will be over 150 vendors spread out over three floors. You’ll find an array of holiday decor, food, clothing and other gifts. This is a free event at Thunder Ridge High School. The market runs from 9 am to 4 pm.
Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Four people are without their home following an early morning fire Thursday. According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the fire was in a house in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive. It started as a chimney fire that moved to the attached garage.
2022 Festival of Trees returns to the Elk’s Lodge Nov. 14-18
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 56th Edition of an Idaho Falls tradition kicks off on Monday, Nov. 14 with a VIP Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, at the Elk’s Lodge 640 E. Elva St. The Festival of Trees will then open to the public starting at noon,...
Crews continue Pocatello Creek oil spill clean-up efforts, Virginia Transformer Corporation claims responsibility
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Local, state and federal cleanup crews working to recover mineral oil released into Pocatello Creek have collected approximately 3,700 gallons of oil mixed with water and an estimated 1,100 pounds of oiled debris, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Crews have prevented any...
Blackfoot issues water boil advisory
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The city of Blackfoot is urging residents to boil their water before using it. The city reported several water samples have shown E. coli and coliform .15 in the system since Nov. 8. These bacteria can make you sick and is especially a concern for...
