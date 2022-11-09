Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Pregnant woman and infant injured, man arrested, after head-on crash in southeastern Massachusetts
A man was arrested after a southeastern Massachusetts crash injured three people including an infant and a pregnant woman on Thursday. According to Bourne Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving...
NECN
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
NECN
3 Injured in Car Crash Involving a Boston Police Cruiser
Boston Police are investigating a crash between a car and a BPD cruiser on Friday night that left three people injured. The crash occurred on Norfolk St. in the area of Capen St at around 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. Police say the officer and the other driver were transported...
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
NECN
Two Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts groom killed; fiancé seriously injured in motorcycle crash days before wedding
A Massachusetts couple was supposed to get married this Saturday, instead, the groom is deceased, and his fiancé is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash. On Saturday, November 5, just after 2:00 p.m., the Seabrook NH Police Department responded to a crash with reported injury involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of 319 Route 107.
Part of Route 1 in Revere closed after garbage truck crashes into guardrail
REVERE, Mass — All northbound lanes of Route 1 in Revere are closed after a garbage truck crashed into a guardrail. Mass State Police responded to the scene just after 7:40 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off of Route 1 and onto Route 60. All northbound lanes are shut...
whdh.com
Billerica police asking for help as they investigate numerous acts of vandalism
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a “significant amount” of vandalism overnight. The vandalism, which included damaged mailboxes and fences, occurred in the Glad Valley/Fardon/French area, according to a tweet issued by police. Anyone who may have video...
NECN
2 Men Critically Injured in NH Shooting
Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
NECN
BMW Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash With Truck in Framingham
A BMW hit the back of a truck overnight along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, according to state police. The crash happened along Interstate 90 Westbound at Framingham Plaza around 1:30 a.m., according to state troopers. The BMW driver was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital by medflight.
NECN
20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway
A Maine man was driving recklessly early Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 20-year-old Darryl Germain, of Portland, Maine, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 137 mph in a 65mph limit zone.
Man facing charges in New Hampshire shooting that left 2 people critically injured
NASHUA, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a double shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night that left two people critically injured. Wilfredo Diaz, 27, of Nashua, was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department. Officers responding to a...
Husband Killed in Seabrook, NH Crash a Week Before Wedding
The couple that was struck while riding their motorcycle in Seabrook on November 5 had just made the final deposit paid to the venue where they would be celebrating their marriage the following week. Jessica Edom-Zajac and Jeff Zajac, who live in Saugus, Massachusetts, were riding a Harley Davidson south...
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
Medford man held without bail for fatal crash that killed Middleboro mother of two
TAUNTON, Mass. — On Kingman Street in Taunton on Wednesday, the scene of a deadly crash that killed Lori Ann Medeiros, a Middleboro mother of two, Charles Emerson left flowers for a woman he never met. “I’m here to pay respects to the poor lady that got killed here,”...
NECN
Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica
Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently...
NECN
Judge Denies Ex-Brockton Police Chief's Attempt to Dismiss Negligent Driving Case
A Worcester District Court judge denied an attempt to dismiss a negligent driving case against Brockton's former police chief. The criminal case against Emanuel Gomes stems from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle in May 2021. The chief did not receive any citations for the crash, and...
2 Seekonk murder suspects held without bail
Two Rehoboth men accused of shooting and killing a Seekonk man last year faced a judge Thursday morning.
NECN
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
Comments / 0