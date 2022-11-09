ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NECN

Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
DEDHAM, MA
NECN

3 Injured in Car Crash Involving a Boston Police Cruiser

Boston Police are investigating a crash between a car and a BPD cruiser on Friday night that left three people injured. The crash occurred on Norfolk St. in the area of Capen St at around 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. Police say the officer and the other driver were transported...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Two Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury

Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
TEWKSBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts groom killed; fiancé seriously injured in motorcycle crash days before wedding

A Massachusetts couple was supposed to get married this Saturday, instead, the groom is deceased, and his fiancé is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash. On Saturday, November 5, just after 2:00 p.m., the Seabrook NH Police Department responded to a crash with reported injury involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of 319 Route 107.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

2 Men Critically Injured in NH Shooting

Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

BMW Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash With Truck in Framingham

A BMW hit the back of a truck overnight along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, according to state police. The crash happened along Interstate 90 Westbound at Framingham Plaza around 1:30 a.m., according to state troopers. The BMW driver was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital by medflight.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway

A Maine man was driving recklessly early Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 20-year-old Darryl Germain, of Portland, Maine, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 137 mph in a 65mph limit zone.
GREENLAND, NH
MassLive.com

Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide

As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica

Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently...
BILLERICA, MA
NECN

Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BOSTON, MA

