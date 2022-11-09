Read full article on original website
Seneca Nation dispensary under construction as NYS officials promise stores by year's end
The Seneca Nation is opening a new marijuana dispensary coming in February of 2023. With New York’s Office of Cannabis Management and elected officials claiming to be rolling out new cannabis stores by the end of the year, are we going …
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
wnypapers.com
Ribbon-cutting for 3 Sisters Garlic
The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas participated in a recent ribbon-cutting for 3 Sisters Garlic. A press release explained, “3 Sisters Garlic is run by Jennifer and Mike Di Pasquale and named after our three little angles who love garlic. This all-natural product is grown on the Di Pasquale Farm, which is in the Town of Cambria in Niagara County, New York. Our farm sits on five acres of lush garlic loving soil just below the Niagara Escarpment close to Lake Ontario. While not certified organic, organic practices are utilized for all products on the farm. Each bulb is planted from organically grown seed in late October and lovingly tended until harvest in late June and July.
Advisory issued for lake effect snow in Southern Tier this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Saturday afternoon due to lake effect snow expected in parts of the Southern Tier over the weekend. Geographically, the advisory is issued for all of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The advisory is from 7...
Gales of November provide a 'reality check' for WNY weather
We’re trading t-shirts for hoodies in Western New York as unseasonably balmy conditions have been replaced with much colder temperatures across the northeast.
Town of Tonawanda pushes back overnight winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least the end of the month. As of now, the ban will go into place on Dec. 1 at 2:01 a.m. The ban was scheduled to go into place on Nov. 1 […]
WKBW-TV
Niagara Produce of Elma carries on long family tradition with new specialty store on Transit Road
ELMA (WKBW) — There is a new option for shoppers looking for fresh produce and specialty meats in the Southtowns. The stunning new Niagara Produce of Elma has officially opened at 3131 Transit Road. "It's been wonderful, all of the customers love the space, they love how it's laid...
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
WNY brewery drafts support for local veterans
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A local brewery is pouring up some suds of support for Western New York veterans. This afternoon they will launch a new beer called 3-2 Honor Lager, to help raise money for Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, and the local heroes they send on unforgettable journeys. Each...
Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Eye-Opening Facts About Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park
The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park holds a collection of rich history that eagerly awaits to be heard. First opened to the public in 1979, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park has expanded exponentially to become the largest inland naval and military park in the country. Featuring various decommissioned naval vessels, exhibits and displays, the Naval and Military Park beautifully honors those who have served while commemorating a collection of major events in the history of the United States. Prepare to be captivated by some of the details that make the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park stand out from the rest:
Village of Kenmore delays parking ban
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore announced Thursday that it has delayed the enforcement of the village’s winter parking ban. The ban will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022. According to Village Mayor Patrick Mang, weather forecasts don’t show any sign of significant snowfall. The Mayor noted that, in the event of snow […]
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
