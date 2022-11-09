Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Saunders: Brawl a Reminder of How Fun Good Basketball at the Pete Can Be, How Far Pitt Has to Go
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in a long time, the Petersen Events Center got loud on Friday night. The building wasn’t near full, with a paid attendance of just over 10,000. A solid quarter of those in attendance were cheering for the other Gold and Blue, as members of an invading West Virginia Mountaineers nation. But it was loud.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How Positivity and Confidence Eased the Solitude of Kicking for Pitt’s Ben Sauls
Ben Sauls had never played football before, but when a Tippecanoe High football coach asked if he was able to kick, it wasn’t exactly a new concept. Sauls had played soccer for most of his childhood, so when he was asked if he wanted to come kick for the football team as a freshman, he said he’d try it out. The balls might’ve been different, but the same science applied to both — make good contact.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Poll: Is Basketball Backyard Brawl Still a Rivalry?
Pitt vs. West Virginia. The Backyard Brawl. Enough said, right? Maybe not, at least according to the men currently leading the two schools’ basketball programs. Both Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and WVU head coach Bob Huggins have spent the week downplaying the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl as being a true rivalry. Capel mentioned having no hatred towards West Virginia at all, and actually having tons of respect for the program just 70 miles south of Pittsburgh. That might be due to Capel’s personal respect for Huggins, a Basketball Hall of Fame coach he grew up watching and idolizing. That might be because of the fact what the Mountaineers do doesn’t really impact Pitt like did back when they shared a conference. Huggins also mentioned how most of his players aren’t even familiar with the history of the rivalry and he doesn’t feel the need to teach them about it or force any studying.
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins Comments on Backyard Brawl: ‘Hugley’s Going to Play’
Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins didn’t hold back when talking about the possibility of injured Pitt forward John Hugley playing in that game. “Hugley’s going to play,” Huggins said. “I also know everybody in Cleveland, too....
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl
The Backyard Brawl returns to the City of Pittsburgh. After the Pitt football team began its season with a victory over West Virginia, men’s basketball has its chance to defeat the Mountaineers at home. The Panthers defeated the University of Tennessee Martin on opening night Monday 80-58 inside the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Highly-Touted Hoops Recruits In Attendance for Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night during Pitt’s game against West Virginia, several highly-touted recruits were in attendance. Both of Pittsburgh’s five-star prospects, 2025 Alier Maluk (Imani Christian) and 2025 Meleek Thomas (Lincoln Park) were in attendance. In addition, four-star forward Royce Parham (North Hills) and four-star 2024 guard Brandin Cummings (Lincoln Park) were at the game. Cummings is the younger brother of Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game
Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Locked On Pitt: How Can Pitt Knock Off West Virginia?
Pitt gets ready to welcome West Virginia to the Petersen Events Center for the Backyard Brawl, Basketball edition. What can Pitt and WVU fans look forward to overall in the matchup? Do the Panthers have a legitimate chance to win this year’s iteration?. With the injury to John Hugley,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 39 – Pitt Hoops is Back! w/George Michalowski, Pleased With Our Performance, UVA Preview & Predictions
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-33:29 – Pitt Basketball is Back! PSN’s George Michalowski joins us to recap the season opener vs UT-Martin, preview the Basketbrawl, and talk realistic expectations for Jeff Capel’s squad for the 22-23 season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 10
Update (3:12 PM)- **A strong start to his rookie season for former Pitt cornerback Damari Mathis. **Linden, New Jersey 2024 athlete Myles Hamilton will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt on Saturday. Myles is the son of former Pitt great defensive end Keith Hamilton. Update (1:14 PM)- Update (12:58...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt To Receive Upcoming Visit From Florida 2024 3-Star WR TJ Moore
The Pitt Panthers recruiting of tall, playmaking wide receivers continues. In the last couple of days, the coaching staff has extended offers to 2023 3-star wideout Chance Fitzgerald (6’3″, 190-pounds) along with 2023-star Ardell Banks (6’4″, 185-pounds) from Massillon, Ohio. Another receiver that has similar length...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Inside the Dukes: Much Improved Duquesne Determined To Succeed
For the past few weeks, the Duquesne men’s basketball team has been ticked off and waiting for games to count again. Needless to say, Montana got the memo after the Dukes emerged victorious by a 91-63 count Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Saint Francis Dominates Duquesne, 51-14
Saint Francis blew out Duquesne, 51-14, on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field. The Dukes were just overmatched from the beginning, as Joe Mishler struggled immensely and the defense got torched by Saint Francis quarterback Cole Doyle, who threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns. With the loss, the Dukes dropped to 3-7 on the season and are 2-4 in conference play.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser decides Pitt is the fit for her
Since the postseason cross country meets began about five weeks ago, life has been a big whirlwind for Camy Kiser. But now on the other side of all of that activity, Kiser, a senior at Chambersburg, can sit back and relax — for at least a little while, anyway — with a smile on her face.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Playoff Sites For Semifinal Matchups
Sites have been determined for next week’s WPIAL football semifinal matchups. Games will be played on both Friday and Saturday with Class 6A and 5A games at Norwin High School. The Class 4A, 3A, 2 A and A finals are being held at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, November 25.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Central Catholic Avenges Loss, Dominates Mt. Lebanon, 28-7
DORMONT, Pa. — Pittsburgh Central Catholic avenged an early season loss to Mt. Lebanon with a dominating 28-7 win on Friday night to advance to the WPIAL Class-6A championship. Central will face the winner of the North Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan game in the championship next Saturday at Norwin High School.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How Central Valley turned a tight game into a blowout in under 3 minutes
Center TWP.– One thing that draws people to football more than any sport is the one-play, one-game nature. It is not best of three, five, or seven, and with an oddly shaped ball, one bounce can send a superior team into a spiral of disaster. Beyond that, as we get later into the year, the weather starts to have an impact.
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
pittsburghsportsnow.com
McKeesport Option Attack Rolls over Armstrong, 41-21
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers took a trip to visit the Armstrong Riverhawks in a quarterfinal matchup of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs. Both teams averaged over 34 points per game and both featured stingy defenses. This matchup was expected to be highly competitive and close throughout due to how well the teams matchup against one another. The game was deeply affected by the heavy rain experienced throughout the night. The Tigers went on to beat the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21. The weather shifted the advantage to the side of the Tigers due to the fact that they rarely pass the ball and run a triple-option offense. As far as Armstrong’s offensive game plan, they like to air it out with Penn-commit Cadin Olsen.
