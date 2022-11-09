Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2009 manslaughter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter today. On Christmas Eve, 2009, Steven Wade Jameson was driving on State Highway 51, west of Sand Springs, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The victims inside the other...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
KTUL
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
Police: Tulsa man arrested after shooting suspected burglar
Around 3 a.m., officers say they were called to a home near 81st and Harvard for a possible shooting.
news9.com
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of stealing credit cards from vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man seen in the photos. Police say that on October 11, a woman reported she was working out at a gym near 51st and Memorial. The woman told police that she received an alert...
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
tulsatoday.com
Media murder investigation growing
Thursday November 10 Tulsa Station Fox 23’s Janna Clark broadcasted a lengthy report on the 41-year unsolved homicide of Gertrude Marshall Blakey. More neighbors are speaking out. Lt. Brandon Watkins Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) lead homicide detective went on the record and FOX23 notes it as the “cold case murder investigation that is beginning to grab attention.”
KTUL
McLain High School to implement clear backpack policy after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School for Science and Technology announced they will be implementing a clear bag policy beginning November 28 this year. They ask that students take note of the backpack requirements. MHS says the school will provide an appropriate backpack for those in need. Students...
KTUL
Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
KTUL
TPD trying to identify woman suspected of withdrawing money from victim's bank account
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest. Police say this woman is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and attempting to withdraw money out of the victim's bank account. Anyone that can help identify is...
1 Injured In Tulsa Shooting; Police Say Homeowner Shot Break-in Suspect
A homeowner shot a man who he says was trying to break into his house. near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the homeowner appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street, then they got into a confrontation, and police say that's when the homeowner shot the person once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from the homeowner around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. The homeowner told investigators that he heard a noise outside, so he went outside and saw the suspected burglar, then chased him with a flashlight.
KTUL
Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
KTUL
GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire captain unexpectedly killed in accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends, family, coworkers, and the community continue to mourn the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge. A GoFundMe was created to help assist with funeral costs and additional expenses for Rutledge's family. The GoFundMe describes Rutledge as a "dedicated fireman, husband, father, son, brother, coach,...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum announces initiatives at State of the City to fight homelessness in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An increase in evictions, an influx of mental health crises, and COVID-19. Those are some reasons Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says more Tulsans are experiencing homelessness. "The City has a part to play in this and we will," he said. Over the past two years,...
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban lifted
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have allowed the Tulsa County burn ban to expire. Officials will continue to monitor conditions and reinstate the ban if necessary. Tulsa County received 100% of its expected rainfall the past month and although it is still experiencing drought, the fire...
KTUL
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
KTUL
Stillwater police, fire celebrate new officers, promotion of fire marshal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater's Public Safety team celebrated this past week with three officers taking their Oath of Office and joining the Stillwater Police Department along with the pinning ceremony of Stillwater Fire Department's new fire marshal. Officers Roger Osiek, Lionard Fombe, and Casey Rogers took their oaths...
KTUL
State Rep. meets with family of mass shooting victim, talks gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday, Oklahoma State Representative Melissa Provenzano met with the family of Dr. Stephanie Husen, who was tragically killed during the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital last June. Provenzano represents District 79, which includes Tulsa and Broken Arrow. She said listening to the family's story...
