Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2009 manslaughter

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter today. On Christmas Eve, 2009, Steven Wade Jameson was driving on State Highway 51, west of Sand Springs, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The victims inside the other...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect

A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Media murder investigation growing

Thursday November 10 Tulsa Station Fox 23’s Janna Clark broadcasted a lengthy report on the 41-year unsolved homicide of Gertrude Marshall Blakey. More neighbors are speaking out. Lt. Brandon Watkins Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) lead homicide detective went on the record and FOX23 notes it as the “cold case murder investigation that is beginning to grab attention.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

McLain High School to implement clear backpack policy after deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School for Science and Technology announced they will be implementing a clear bag policy beginning November 28 this year. They ask that students take note of the backpack requirements. MHS says the school will provide an appropriate backpack for those in need. Students...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Tulsa Shooting; Police Say Homeowner Shot Break-in Suspect

TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire captain unexpectedly killed in accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends, family, coworkers, and the community continue to mourn the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge. A GoFundMe was created to help assist with funeral costs and additional expenses for Rutledge's family. The GoFundMe describes Rutledge as a "dedicated fireman, husband, father, son, brother, coach,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County burn ban lifted

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have allowed the Tulsa County burn ban to expire. Officials will continue to monitor conditions and reinstate the ban if necessary. Tulsa County received 100% of its expected rainfall the past month and although it is still experiencing drought, the fire...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police, fire celebrate new officers, promotion of fire marshal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater's Public Safety team celebrated this past week with three officers taking their Oath of Office and joining the Stillwater Police Department along with the pinning ceremony of Stillwater Fire Department's new fire marshal. Officers Roger Osiek, Lionard Fombe, and Casey Rogers took their oaths...
STILLWATER, OK

