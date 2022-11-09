Read full article on original website
HCCPL, HCC Offering Holiday Creative Writing Class
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) will be hosting a creative writing program from 5-6:30 PM Wednesday — one with a holiday twist. Those who love sending annual holiday cards and letters to friends and family, but are tired of the same old format, could be “the talk of the town” this year — by learning some writing tips for creative holiday letters, in what’s going to be a workshop led by Hopkinsville Community College English professors Elizabeth Burton and Addison James.
VFW Post 1913 Presents Students Winners With Checks
Two students are moving forward in the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says they were pleased with the quality of work completed by the participants this year. Brame announced Christian County Middle School student Molly Cansler as the winner of the Patriot...
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
Snow Forces KYTC Response In West Kentucky
Crews from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 did send out trucks on several roads Saturday morning and afternoon, as an early-season snow event exceeding overnight snowfall expectations forced response. Snowfighters spread salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where a surprising three inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60...
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her wallet on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say $7,000 in cash was taken out of the woman’s wallet without her consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful...
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
‘Voice Of The Wildcats’ Will Tackle Mental Health At TCHS
Now in the second year of the up-and-coming, student-led program, Trigg County’s “Voice of the Wildcats” is taking initiatives in a needed direction. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Wildcats in junior Sadie Utter and sophomore Alex Smith noted that their passion project for this semester is targeting mental health awareness within the walls — and specifically regarding students.
I-24 Road Work in Christian County Could Be Completed by Thanksgiving
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work on I-24 near Oak Grove and the state line should be complete in the next two weeks. Final paving work is scheduled to begin Monday and be complete by next Friday. Off ramps at Exit 89 have been closed while the construction work has been taking place. Once the paving of I-24 eastbound is completed, tie-in work at Exit 89 will be completed.
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
Elkton Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
An Elkton woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver Saleena Bolen lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to...
Details Released In Crash Involving Hopkinsville Police Officer
Police have released more information about a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Larry Johnston was southbound on South Main Street looking at a call he was responding to when he didn’t notice the light change to red at the intersection of East 7th Street.
Man Served Warrants For Theft And Fleeing From Police
A man was served several warrants Saturday morning at the Christian County Jail in connection to a pursuit and a stolen vehicle last year. Hopkinsville Police say on July 23, 2021, 33-year-old Patrick Boston fled from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies when they attempted to stop him for speeding. He...
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County
A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
Man Charged With Spitting On Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly spit on a police officer during a warrant arrest on East 9th Street Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for an animal complaint and talked with 37-year-old Michael McGregor who was found to have an active warrant for second-degree assault and intimidating a participant in a legal process.
