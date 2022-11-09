Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) will be hosting a creative writing program from 5-6:30 PM Wednesday — one with a holiday twist. Those who love sending annual holiday cards and letters to friends and family, but are tired of the same old format, could be “the talk of the town” this year — by learning some writing tips for creative holiday letters, in what’s going to be a workshop led by Hopkinsville Community College English professors Elizabeth Burton and Addison James.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO