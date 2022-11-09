Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
whvoradio.com
Droves Celebrate 23rd Annual Trigg County Veterans Day
For more than two decades, officials, noted dignitaries and the general public have gathered in Trigg County to humbly honor those who have fought for America and its freedoms. Friday’s beautiful, crisp morning and afternoon was no different, when a large parade down Main Street ended with a massive gathering...
whvoradio.com
VFW Post 1913 Presents Students Winners With Checks
Two students are moving forward in the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says they were pleased with the quality of work completed by the participants this year. Brame announced Christian County Middle School student Molly Cansler as the winner of the Patriot...
whvoradio.com
HCCPL, HCC Offering Holiday Creative Writing Class
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) will be hosting a creative writing program from 5-6:30 PM Wednesday — one with a holiday twist. Those who love sending annual holiday cards and letters to friends and family, but are tired of the same old format, could be “the talk of the town” this year — by learning some writing tips for creative holiday letters, in what’s going to be a workshop led by Hopkinsville Community College English professors Elizabeth Burton and Addison James.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Cheerleaders at Region
The Hopkinsville High cheerleaders are headed to the state cheer competition after a second-place finish at region Saturday. Here is a YSE gallery of their day.
spectrumnews1.com
Checking in on Fountain Row, Bowling Green's downtown entertainment district
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fountain Row Entertainment District in Bowling Green opened this summer. It allows people to walk around certain areas with their favorite alcoholic beverages. We checked in on how the district was doing roughly three months into operation. Around two in the afternoon, after the...
clarksvillenow.com
10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
whvoradio.com
Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading
During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
wpsdlocal6.com
Six Paducah firefighters graduate from state firefighter academy
PADUCAH — Six fire recruits from the Paducah Fire Department graduated from the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on Friday. The ceremony in Powderly, Kentucky, recognized 26 participants from across the state. Those graduating from the Paducah Fire Department were Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott and Michael Winnans.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion opens new liquor store next to its supermarket in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Food Lion, Ahold Delhaize’s Salisbury, North Carolina-based banner, which continues to be the company’s strongest U.S. performer, boasting 40 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth, opened a new liquor store on Tuesday next to its supermarket in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The supermarket, located next door at 4305 Canton Pike,...
wnky.com
Med Center Health offering EMS training
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health has just opened up their EMS training class for applications. The classes provide people the opportunity to learn life saving measures and possibly become a paramedic. Right now, they are seeing a decrease in people becoming paramedics due to the pandemic. Many people left the...
whvoradio.com
Snow Forces KYTC Response In West Kentucky
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
whvoradio.com
Elkton Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
An Elkton woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver Saleena Bolen lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to...
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive In Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments.
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court approves ordinance restricting solar farms
In what has to be considered a win for landowners opposed to construction of a solar farm on adjoining properties in the Dogwood community of Christian County, Christian Fiscal Court on Thursday approved first reading of an ordinance that greatly restricts where Oriden or any other company can construct a solar farm.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
WBKO
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
