VFW Post 1913 Presents Students Winners With Checks
Two students are moving forward in the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says they were pleased with the quality of work completed by the participants this year. Brame announced Christian County Middle School student Molly Cansler as the winner of the Patriot...
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
HCCPL, HCC Offering Holiday Creative Writing Class
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) will be hosting a creative writing program from 5-6:30 PM Wednesday — one with a holiday twist. Those who love sending annual holiday cards and letters to friends and family, but are tired of the same old format, could be “the talk of the town” this year — by learning some writing tips for creative holiday letters, in what’s going to be a workshop led by Hopkinsville Community College English professors Elizabeth Burton and Addison James.
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
Elkton Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
An Elkton woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver Saleena Bolen lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to...
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
Cop, driver injured in downtown Hopkinsville crash
A Wednesday morning wreck reportedly sent two people -- including a police officer -- to the hospital in Hopkinsville.
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
I-24 Road Work in Christian County Could Be Completed by Thanksgiving
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work on I-24 near Oak Grove and the state line should be complete in the next two weeks. Final paving work is scheduled to begin Monday and be complete by next Friday. Off ramps at Exit 89 have been closed while the construction work has been taking place. Once the paving of I-24 eastbound is completed, tie-in work at Exit 89 will be completed.
Easterseals West Kentucky to open autism center in 2023, named for longtime employee Lori Devine
PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
Details released on downtown accident involving officer
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Wednesday morning that injured three people, including a Hopkinsville police officer. The report from HPD says Officer Larry Johnston was southbound on South Main Street and said he was looking at information on the call he was headed to and did not see until it was too late that the light at East Seventh Street had turned red.
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Trigg School Board Eyeing Nickel Tax For High School Renovation
A recallable “nickel tax” could be on the way for Trigg County. One that some officials believe would benefit the school system in unique ways. During Thursday’s Trigg County Board of Education meeting, the first reading of a “nickel tax” passed unanimously and with little fuss — in hopes, among many things, of increasing the district’s bonding potential for capital projects.
Rascal Flatts lead singer to appear at Mayfield Save A Lot
Former Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox will be in Mayfield on Wednesday to lend a helping hand to the community. The Grammy-nominated country music singer will be at Save A Lot bagging groceries and helping customers. LeVox will be at the store from 3 to 4:30 pm. A special...
Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
Trigg County voters stick with Acree despite controversy in sheriff’s election
Voters in a western Kentucky county decided a sheriff’s race on Election Day that had been shrouded in controversy over allegations of misconduct by the incumbent. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree – who was appointed to the position in 2020 – was affirmed by his constituents, beating out four write-in candidates.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle on KY 131 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The man died at the scene. His name...
Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released
The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
