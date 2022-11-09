ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona County, IA

Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.

Both drivers were transported to Mercy One Siouxland in Sioux City.

Atlantic, IA
