Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
ESPN
Manchester United fight back to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in Carabao Cup
Manchester United twice came back from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford in their Carabao Cup third round matchup on Thursday. All six goals came in an action-packed second half. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford cancelled out a strike from Ollie Watkins and an own goal from Diogo Dalot in a frenetic start to the period.
ESPN
Real Madrid beat Cadiz to cut Barcelona LaLiga lead before World Cup break
Toni Kroos scored a goal and set up one for Eder Militao as Real Madrid beat second-bottom Cadiz 2-1 on Thursday in their last LaLiga match before the World Cup break. The champions returned to winning ways after losing 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano on Monday and are second in the standings on 35 points, two behind leaders Barcelona.
SB Nation
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
BBC
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings
Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
BBC
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham. Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.
Manchester United To Face Burnley In Carabao Cup 4th Round
Manchester United have learned their fate for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their win against Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Klopp on Kelleher: “He’s Absolutely Exceptional”
He did it again. Liverpool FC’s backup goalkeeper produced some heroics again in the Carabao Cup to get the Reds into the next round. After a 0-0 draw, a penalty shootout was needed to determine the winner. Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (who was quite clearly off his line) saved the opening spot-kick from Stefan Bajcetic. Kelleher then made three stops against Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and Lewis Dobbin. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott converted to help push the Reds onto the fourth round of the League Cup.
ESPN
Liverpool's James Milner joins the Premier League's 600 club
James Milner passed a rare and truly astounding career milestone when he featured off the bench for Liverpool in their 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The 36-year-old midfielder's name on the teamsheet saw his initiation into the illustrious and thoroughly exclusive club of players who...
BBC
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Maguire, Depay, Mbappe, Felix, Endrick, Mudryk, Bielsa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian) Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham...
ESPN
Slick Bournemouth outclass struggling Everton again
Bournemouth thumped Everton for the second time this week as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and substitute Jaidon Anthony gave them a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The hosts had snapped a run of four straight...
ESPN
Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more
Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
