He did it again. Liverpool FC’s backup goalkeeper produced some heroics again in the Carabao Cup to get the Reds into the next round. After a 0-0 draw, a penalty shootout was needed to determine the winner. Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (who was quite clearly off his line) saved the opening spot-kick from Stefan Bajcetic. Kelleher then made three stops against Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and Lewis Dobbin. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott converted to help push the Reds onto the fourth round of the League Cup.

2 DAYS AGO