Tennessee State

Vice

Here's Where Legal Drugs Are on the Ballot

Five U.S. states could legalize recreational weed and another state could legalize psychedelics after Tuesday’s midterm, which would make cannabis legal in about half the country. Adult-use cannabis is on the ballot in Missouri, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas. All five states currently have medical cannabis—if they...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” on its anti-slavery ballot initiative was leading, but was too early to call.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Which states have cannabis on the ballot this election day?

Americans in five states will be heading to the polling stations to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will have the question put to them as they cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms.If the legislation is passed, they will join the 19 states and the District of Columbia where it has been legalized.This video explains what exactly is being asked of the public in each state regarding the potential change in the laws around cannabis.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterm polls, news and analysis – Election Day liveWhen will we know the midterm election results state by state?Eighty companies gave $6m to election deniers after the Capitol attack
MARYLAND STATE
travelnoire.com

For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot

It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
TENNESSEE STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
KSDK

Ballot measure results on abortion, marijuana legalization, slavery

WASHINGTON — Besides picking elected representatives, voters across the country will be deciding key state ballot measures and propositions during the 2022 elections. This year's topics cover a wide range including abortion, marijuana, slavery, constitutional provisions, guns, gambling and reshaping the ways voters cast ballots in coming elections. Millions...
COLORADO STATE
Wbaltv.com

Marijuana ballot question: The compelling arguments from both sides

This is Part 1 of a three-part special series on WBAL-TV 11 News. Some believe the ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana represents an important step for Maryland while others worry about the drug's effect on children. Earlier this year, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to place a question...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GEORGIA STATE
5 On Your Side

What you need to know about judges on the midterm ballot

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — When you walk into a voting booth Tuesday, you will see a lot of names at the bottom of your ballot that you may or may not recognize. While judges are usually lesser known than candidates running for office in the executive or legislative branches of government, voters can still decide the fates of careers in the judicial branch as well.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox17

When will we know the results of the election?

WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
GEORGIA STATE

