Trump news – live: Republican concerns over Trump 2024 bid amid warning Maga will become ‘more dangerous’
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the House January 6 committee, in an effort to avoid testimony after the congressional panel investigating the Capitol attack subpoenaed the former president. Meanwhile, Mr Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida governor’s impressive showing in...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans from taking control of the chamber after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain the Senate majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American...
Voice of America
Control of US Congress Remains Undecided Following Midterm Vote
Washington — Republicans edged closer to control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, but the outcome of two Senate races in the western states of Arizona and Nevada remained uncertain, leaving control of the upper chamber in limbo two days after voting in nationwide congressional races. Republicans...
Voice of America
US Judge in Texas Strikes Down Biden Loan-forgiveness Plan
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Voice of America
US Senate Race Tightens in Nevada; More Results Expected in Arizona
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate was still undetermined late Friday, but incumbent Senator Mark Kelly’s win in Arizona tied the Republican and Democratic wins with 49 seats each. Election officials in the Western state of Nevada said the race there tightened late Friday in favor of...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this election year. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez...
Voice of America
First Member of Generation Z Elected to US Congress
Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent part of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives when his phone rang. “Hold for the president,” the caller on the phone said. Frost shared the story about his call from U.S. President Joe Biden with his Twitter followers on...
Voice of America
Myanmar Crisis, North Korea Threat on Biden’s Agenda at East, Southeast Asian Summits
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this weekend for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. In...
Voice of America
Expectations Low for Biden-Xi Meeting in Bali
Phnom penh, cambodia — A highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set for Monday in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a G-20 summit of the world’s major economies. The pair will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of...
Voice of America
Biden to Meet ASEAN Leaders Amid China Rivalry, Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China and Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.
Voice of America
US Extends Protected Status to Mid-2024 for 6 Nationalities
SAN SALVADOR, el salvador — The United States has notified El Salvador that the temporary protected status of its citizens and those of five other countries will be extended through June 30, 2024, Salvadoran Ambassador to the United States Milena Mayorga said Thursday. The other countries are Haiti, Nicaragua,...
Voice of America
Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference
U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Voice of America
Countries Should Cooperate to Cut Dependency on ‘Risky Countries,’ US Treasury Secretary Says
NEW DELHI — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in New Delhi Friday that “like-minded countries” should work together to reduce the world's economic dependency on “risky countries.”. On a visit to New Delhi aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, she said,...
Voice of America
UN General Assembly Tells Taliban to Reverse Restrictive Policies on Women, Girls
The United Nations General Assembly called on Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities Thursday to reverse their policies and practices restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls. “Afghanistan is now the only state in the world that would deny girls their full right to education,” General Assembly...
Voice of America
UN Climate Talks Reach Halftime with Key Issues Unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The U.N. climate talks in Egypt have reached the halfway mark, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world...
Voice of America
Azerbaijani Turks in Iran Demand 'Freedom, Justice, National Government'
As anti-government protests continue across Iran, "freedom, justice and national government" has become a common slogan on the streets of Tabriz, Urmia and Ardabil, the three largest Azerbaijani-Turkish population centers in northwestern Iran. The demands quickly caught the attention of the country’s other non-Persian communities. Protesters early this month...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Power & Protests TRANSCRIPT
Unrelenting unrest in Iran…. Nuclear threats from North Korea…. We’ll take you inside the stories making headlines around the world and show you how the U.S. is responding. Hear from the reporters and the White House about protests in Iran and about a saber-rattling North Korea. What’s next?...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: November 5-11, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. On Sunday, the Paris Climate Agreement review conference, known as COP27, got underway. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered the sobering warning that “we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” He said that climate chaos could soon be irreversible if the international community does not hit the target of keeping Earth’s temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
