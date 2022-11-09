Watch: Fireball streaks across Midwest night sky

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A fireball streaked across the Midwest night sky, with residents capturing the light on camera from Wisconsin to Tennessee.

The American Meteor Society said it received more than 100 reports Tuesday night of a fireball streaming across the sky, with reports coming in from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and other nearby states.

Mitchell Myers' dashboard camera captured video of the light show while he was was driving along Hadley Road in Fort Wayne about 10 p.m.

It was not yet clear Thursday whether the fireball was a meteor or space junk.

