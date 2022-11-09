Gas Line Break Causes Traffic Delays On Lee Jackson Memorial Highway

Traffic delays were expected on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 9 as authorities worked to fix a gas leak.

Fairfax County police were re-directing traffic at westbound Rt. 50/Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Rt. 28/Sully Road in Chantilly after a crew doing trench work struck a gas line, they said.

Authorities were asking motorists to avoid the intersection and consider an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.