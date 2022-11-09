Read full article on original website
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Barroom brawl leaves pool table behind the eight ball: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Missing Akron Nursing Home Resident Found Dead Behind Facility
Sad story in Akron. A missing nursing home resident at The Merriman on Merriman Rd was found deceased in a wooded area behind the facility. 82-year-old Joan L. Meredith first reported missing on Sunday, a full two days before she was finally found. She reportedly had dementia, yet was assumed to have checked out of […]
Man shot in the back while meeting woman he met online in Fairview Park, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A Lakewood man was shot in his car Friday night while meeting up with a woman he met online, Fairview Park police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident that happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Grannis Road near West 202nd Street, police said.
Two 14-year-old girls shot in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Two 14-year-old girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Shaker Heights on Wednesday evening, police said. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Colwyn Road in the city’s Moreland neighborhood at 7:36 p.m. after receiving a call of shots fired, police said.
Kids play chicken with cars on Halloween: Bay Village Police
On Oct. 31 at 7:59 p.m. officers received a complaint of kids playing chicken with cars. The primary offender was dressed as a dinosaur. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the group.
Two 14-year-old girls shot while in parked vehicle in northern Ohio
Two teenage girls from Shaker Heights were shot while in a parked vehicle, according to police.
‘A Christmas Story’ fun facts: 20 things you might not know about the film and its Cleveland connections
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Ralphie and his family and friends return for the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story” premiering Nov. 17 on HBO Max, we decided to take a look back at the original film. While the movie has plenty of fans around the world, it holds a special place in the hearts of Clevelanders.
Cleveland Public Library celebrates the opening of its Hough branch with the help of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Public Library’s Hough branch is opening its doors to the public. To celebrate the occasion, the library will offer the public an array of activities, a live performance from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, and even a few words from the world-renowned poet, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni.
Missing assisted living facility resident found dead outside; caregivers respond
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
WKYC
Deck the halls at 'X-Mas Bar' Cleveland's newest Christmas pop-up bar
CLEVELAND — There's a new bar in Cleveland that would make Buddy the Elf very proud!. The X-Mas Bar pop-up opened on Thursday night in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland. The festive bar will surely get you in the holiday mood as it features thousands of lights, multiple Christmas trees and other holiday décor fit for a Hallmark movie.
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city, it does become...
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
Parallax in Tremont closing for now; restaurateur Bruell calls business climate ‘off the rails’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Parallax in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is closed because of the ongoing labor crisis, though Zack Bruell, who owns the restaurant with his son Julian, says he is considering reopening. “In my mind, I’m down but not out,” he said.
cleveland19.com
University Heights firefighters battle semi-truck fire on John Carroll’s campus
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to University Heights Fire Department, a semi-truck caught fire on the campus of John Carroll Friday morning. Firefighters arrived to the scene around 8:50 a.m. to find the fire in the courtyard of campus buildings. Firefighters say they were able to put out the...
Avon’s Main Event entertainment center adds new Family Kitchen restaurant
AVON, Ohio -- The Main Event entertainment center in Avon has added a new 5,000-square-foot Family Kitchen restaurant. The restaurant is a completely new in-center dining experience and is near the entrance to the establishment. “Family Kitchen was designed to bring families together,” says Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of...
