Kirtland, OH

Two 14-year-old girls shot in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Two 14-year-old girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Shaker Heights on Wednesday evening, police said. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Colwyn Road in the city’s Moreland neighborhood at 7:36 p.m. after receiving a call of shots fired, police said.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
BROOK PARK, OH
Deck the halls at 'X-Mas Bar' Cleveland's newest Christmas pop-up bar

CLEVELAND — There's a new bar in Cleveland that would make Buddy the Elf very proud!. The X-Mas Bar pop-up opened on Thursday night in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland. The festive bar will surely get you in the holiday mood as it features thousands of lights, multiple Christmas trees and other holiday décor fit for a Hallmark movie.
CLEVELAND, OH
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city, it does become...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
