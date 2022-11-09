Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
atozsports.com
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders declares himself run defense of Kansas City
Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is staking his claim as 'Run Nation' in Kansas City, declaring himself as the team's run defense.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to stay in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he wants to stay with his new team and would easily sign a new contract.
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
LSU is the biggest winner from Alabama staving off Ole Miss upset
With Alabama beating Ole Miss in Oxford, LSU has officially clinched its trip to Atlanta already. Yes, the LSU Tigers have officially won the SEC West with the Alabama Crimson Tide holding on to beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, 30-24. The two-loss Bayou Bengals actually clinched a division...
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year
Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
Let’s bring back strong division rivalries for Chiefs, NFL
Once upon a time, players on certain teams hated each other. But not so much anymore. What would it look like for the NFL to bring back those rivalries?. How did you feel when the Las Vegas Raiders got blanked by the New Orleans Saints in Week 8? How about after they blew another 17-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9?
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0