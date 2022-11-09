ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year

Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
Let’s bring back strong division rivalries for Chiefs, NFL

Once upon a time, players on certain teams hated each other. But not so much anymore. What would it look like for the NFL to bring back those rivalries?. How did you feel when the Las Vegas Raiders got blanked by the New Orleans Saints in Week 8? How about after they blew another 17-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9?
