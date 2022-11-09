Bret Hart has recalled some great advice that he was given by his former WWE boss Vince McMahon when Bret when first became the top guy in the company. The month of November is a time for wrestling fans to reflect on WWE Survivor Series events because the historical event has been a part of our lives for 35 years. The most famous moment at Survivor Series happened in 1997. That was the year when Bret “The Hitman” Hart lost the WWE Title to Shawn Michaels in a match that has been referred to as the “Montreal Screwjob” because Vince McMahon called for the bell at a time when Bret didn’t know it was coming.

8 HOURS AGO