tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had No Confidence In RVD As A Top Star In WWE
RVD is definitely one of the most technically-gifted pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The icon has competed in several promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling during his career which has lasted over thirty years. That being said, Vince McMahon never really saw him as the Whole F’n Show.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
Yardbarker
WWE star not expected back on TV until next year
Tommaso Ciampa will be on the sidelines for the rest of this year. Last month, Ciampa revealed that he underwent surgery on his hip labrum. Pwinsider.com reported today, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”. Ciampa was last seen in action at a September...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Management Aware Of Braun Strowman’s “Very Real” Backstage Heat
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is no stranger to stirring up controversy on social media, and in the past week, he’s ruffled feathers backstage in WWE. After defeating Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the behemoth took to Twitter to brag about their size and chastise “floppy floppers,” taking a shot at smaller wrestlers who perform more acrobatic moves in the ring.
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
ringsidenews.com
JBL Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About A Young John Cena
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company to the best of his abilities for over a decade. He was the face of the company and Cena worked very hard to maintain his top position as well. In fact, even JBL had a lot to say about young John Cena.
PWMania
Ric Flair Says He Isn’t Convinced The Rock Will Return To WWE For WrestleMania 39
Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson coming back to WWE for a highly-anticipated showdown with real-life cousin and fellow WWE mega-star Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2023?. “The Nature Boy” isn’t convinced it will happen. Two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair sounded off on...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Trying To Change Her WWE Character
Alexa Bliss has proven herself to be one of the most captivating WWE superstars in the entire Women’s division. Bliss is known for her portrayal of different roles in the WWE, being featured on the top card for the majority of her career. Now, it looks like she is ready to make another change.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown
The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Plan For Tonight’s SmackDown Lineup Revealed
WWE has a few big matches planned for SmackDown tonight. The Usos and New Day are set to start the big show, but what else does the company have planned? This is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported WWE’s planned lineup for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. As you...
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
ringsidenews.com
Ariya Daivari Tried To Get WWE To Re-Hire His Brother Shawn Daivari
Ariya Daivari juggles several roles for AEW, both as a producer as well as an on-screen talent. After joining AEW, he made more headlines as another former WWE star in Tony Khan’s company. However, Ari Daivari recently admitted that he tried to persuade Vince McMahon to rehire his brother.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t See That Happening” – Ric Flair Believes Dwayne Johnson Won’t Appear At WrestleMania 39
As rumours continue to swirl about WrestleMania 39 and a potential big-money showdown between Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson, Ric Flair has claimed that he believes the match won’t happen. The speculation surrounding a match between Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and Roman Reigns began in the lead up...
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart has recalled some great advice that he was given by his former WWE boss Vince McMahon when Bret when first became the top guy in the company. The month of November is a time for wrestling fans to reflect on WWE Survivor Series events because the historical event has been a part of our lives for 35 years. The most famous moment at Survivor Series happened in 1997. That was the year when Bret “The Hitman” Hart lost the WWE Title to Shawn Michaels in a match that has been referred to as the “Montreal Screwjob” because Vince McMahon called for the bell at a time when Bret didn’t know it was coming.
WWE Schedule: WWE Survivor Series 2022 card, odds, and watch times
The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 26 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to Boston
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Will Defend Smackdown Women’s Title At Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey will put her Smackdown Women’s Title on the line at Survivor Series. When Ronda Rousey won the Smackdown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules, it was her second time winning the top women’s title on the blue brand this year. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules to recapture the championship that Morgan took from Rousey four months earlier at Money in the Bank.
