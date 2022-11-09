ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WATCH: Senior film for 2023 Wisconsin football commit Jamel Howard

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
After wrapping up an impressive career at Marist High School, 2023 Wisconsin Badgers commit, three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard out of Chicago, Illinois, dropped his senior season HUDL film.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 1,227 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 132 DL in the country, and the No. 25 player in Illinois.

Howard, a projected nose tackle at Wisconsin, finished his senior season with 53 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble, according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound NT chose Wisconsin over offers from Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois, Iowa State, Kent State, Long Island, Miami (OH), Michigan, Nebraska, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

You can watch his senior season HUDL film in the link below:

