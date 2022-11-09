ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award.

The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.

Rita Ora attends the Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 8.

Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on her left, several bracelets, a series of rings on her fingers and a silver choker.

For makeup, Ora had a statement-making approach, including a glossy honey lip, heavy rose blush, shimmering gold eye shadow and heavy mascara. Her hair was parted down the center and done in waves.

Rita Ora attends the Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 8.

She changed into an embellished blue, brown and pink halter dress with a matching shawl and pink heels later on in the program.

This isn’t the first standout fashion statement Ora has made on the red carpet this year. In July, she attended the London premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” wearing an embroidered Elie Saab spring 2022 couture gown.

The singer has also been keeping busy. In February, she announced she signed a record deal with Berlin-based music label BMG. In June, the singer teamed up with Belgian drum and bass producer Netsky to release a new single, “Barricades.”

Rita Ora attends the Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards after-party in London on Nov. 8.

Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards honors women across multiple disciplines ranging from music to political activism. This 16th annual award recipients included Kim Cattrall, Samira Wiley, Munroe Bergdorf, Nicola Coughlan, Cynthia Erivo and Charithra Chandran.

