California State

FOX40

Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Rainfall and snowfall totals in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Why California keeps repeating same election story

Does anyone else feel like the outcomes of California’s Tuesday election were largely predictable? It’s true that county elections officials still have to tally more than 4.8 million ballots, according to Thursday estimates. And it’s true that some state legislative and U.S. House races are still too close to call, and could remain that way […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California

While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found

As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators

Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
PENN VALLEY, CA

