Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Third winter surge coming? California COVID-19 activity accelerates ahead of holiday season
COVID-19 infection and hospital numbers are starting to increase more sharply in California, as the winter months approach with another new batch of variants in circulation. The California Department of Public Health in a weekly update Thursday reported the daily case rate for coronavirus at 7.1 per 100,000, up 11% compared to last week.
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
For eight straight days this summer, farmers in far Northern California drained almost all of the water out of a river in defiance of the state’s drought regulations. The move infuriated environmentalists and salmon-dependent Native American tribes downstream. California now knows the cost of the farmers’ blatant defiance: Less...
Rainfall and snowfall totals in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
Californians are interested in moving to this state: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
California should change fishing rules after hundreds of sturgeon die, scientists say
A dozen independent fish scientists are calling for urgent changes to sport fishing rules to save California’s largest freshwater fish after an unprecedented red tide this summer left hundreds of them dead in the estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep. The fish is the white sturgeon — an ancient species...
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
Winter Storm Pounds California, Major Flooding Predicted Statewide
According to recent reports from meteorologists, a major winter storm rolled into California on Tuesday. First, the storm brought rain and snow to the drought-laden state. Now, a new threat is on the horizon as some experts call for possible flash flooding in areas recently affected by wildfires. Officials now...
Why California keeps repeating same election story
Does anyone else feel like the outcomes of California’s Tuesday election were largely predictable? It’s true that county elections officials still have to tally more than 4.8 million ballots, according to Thursday estimates. And it’s true that some state legislative and U.S. House races are still too close to call, and could remain that way […]
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California
While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead
A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said.
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators
Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
