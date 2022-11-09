Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. Louisville
ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today's game between No. 10 Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) and Louisville (6-3, 3-3) at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Desmond Howard and Kirk (...)
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn
Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
stateoflouisville.com
Opinion: How I am looking at this Louisville basketball season with a glass half full approach
I woke up this morning to a half dozen grainy videos of myself losing my voice, and going crazy at Louisville basketball’s season opener against Bellarmine. A splitting headache and a hoarse voice greeted me immediately as I sat up out of bed, hungover from straining my voice and staying up far too late. Recording, editing podcasts, and interacting with some of you knuckleheads on social media until the wee hours of the morning.
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
CBS Sports
How to watch Clemson vs. Louisville: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a three-game homestand, the Louisville Cardinals will be on the road. U of L and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals have not won a single game against Clemson in their most recent matchups, going 0-6 since September of 2015.
Video: 'Smartest' Play Of College Basketball Season Going Viral
Bellarmine stunned Louisville in a cross-town battle on Wednesday night, winning 67-66 at the KFC Yum! Center. During the final 10 seconds of the game, Louisville had a chance to take the lead. However, Roosevelt Wheeler's attempt inside the paint fell short. Juston Betz rebounded the ball with roughly six...
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Wright State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Louisville Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to KFC Yum! Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The point spread favored the Cardinals on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 67-66 to the Bellarmine Knights. U of L's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mike James, who had 16 points, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had nine points along with ten boards.
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wdrb.com
UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
Louisville Democrat who survived BLM activist's alleged assassination attempt wins mayor election
Democrat Craig Greenberg, who survived despite Black Lives Matter activist Quintez Brown allegedly shooting up his campaign office this year, was elected mayor of Louisville, Kentucky.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Meet one visionary behind west Louisville's first hospital in over 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are just months away from starting to build what will be west Louisville's first hospital in more than 100 years. They were seen Thursday, working to clear the lot on 28th and Broadway for construction. This comes after extensive community feedback, where Norton Healthcare leaders...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Here’s who won all those judicial races in Jefferson County
Judges at varying levels vied for benches across Jefferson County. Here’s a look at who won and what it means.
