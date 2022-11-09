ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams

Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn

Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Opinion: How I am looking at this Louisville basketball season with a glass half full approach

I woke up this morning to a half dozen grainy videos of myself losing my voice, and going crazy at Louisville basketball’s season opener against Bellarmine. A splitting headache and a hoarse voice greeted me immediately as I sat up out of bed, hungover from straining my voice and staying up far too late. Recording, editing podcasts, and interacting with some of you knuckleheads on social media until the wee hours of the morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Louisville vs. Wright State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Louisville Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to KFC Yum! Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The point spread favored the Cardinals on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 67-66 to the Bellarmine Knights. U of L's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mike James, who had 16 points, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had nine points along with ten boards.
FAIRBORN, OH
WHAS11

First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
