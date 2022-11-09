The Louisville Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to KFC Yum! Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The point spread favored the Cardinals on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 67-66 to the Bellarmine Knights. U of L's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mike James, who had 16 points, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had nine points along with ten boards.

