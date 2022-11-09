ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inflation cools much more than expected in October

Americans and the Federal Reserve got some welcome news Thursday on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January. The stock market skyrocketed on the...
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy

Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from 59.9 in October. Economists were...
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit

The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains. President Joe Biden is expected to highlight...
The US monthly budget deficit dropped to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year

The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. That's 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists' expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. During October, which is the first month...
Biden to meet Xi on Monday for first high-stakes sit-down with Chinese leader

President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping face-to-face on Monday, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and one that will offer a clarifying opportunity for the world's most important bilateral relationship. "The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United...

