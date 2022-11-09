Read full article on original website
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
Marqeta stock gains after earnings as revenue forecast exceeds expectations
Shares of Marqeta Inc. rose about 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company, which makes card-issuing technology, topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter and issued an upbeat forecast. The company reported a net loss of $53.2 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a loss of $45.7...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2022 : TSN, ACM, XRAY, TSEM, MNDY, ROIV, TWKS, YOU, QFIN, FREY, OTLY, VRDN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Diving into Home Depot (HD) Stock Down 25% Before Q3 Earnings
Home Depot HD, the largest home improvement retailer in terms of revenue will report its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 15. Trading 25% from its high of $420.61 last December, investors are intrigued to see when Home Depot will start to turn things around. Quick Glance. Home Depot offers a...
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
Show-me story Daseke expects to perform through downturn
Management from flatbed truckload provider Daseke said “capacity is booked solid” on a call discussing third-quarter results with analysts on Wednesday. More than one-quarter of the freight the carrier hauls in its specialized segment was described as “noncyclical.” CEO Jonathan Shepko said calls are coming in from customers to “confirm capacity availability” for infrastructure-related projects and that the initial 2023 outlook for the manufacturing, construction and agricultural markets remains constructive.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Beyond Meat's (BYND) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
BYND - Free Report) is likely to register a top and bottom-line decrease from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $91 million, suggesting a decline of 14.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Radiant pushes back financial filing again, provides preliminary FQ1 numbers
Radiant Logistics announced it has pushed back another financial filing. The company submitted a late-filing notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. The latest delay stems from a planned restatement of financial results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
ABN Amro's Q3 profit jumps as interest income recovers
AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, saying its net profit had more than doubled to 743 million euros ($747.98 million) in the third quarter, helped by rising interest rates and low impairments.
FTSE 100: National Grid profits surge 50% leading it to lift earnings guidance
National Grid (NG.L) saw its operating profit jump 50% to £2.1bn in the six months to September, thanks to higher revenues from its new distribution network assets in the UK. Here are some of the important figures announced today:. Earnings per share: Rose to 32.4p in the first half.
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Beats Earnings Estimates
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 5.69% (As on November 10, 11:05:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million. The company’s results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation. Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.31 per share. Revenue came in at $195.5 billion. This was lower than the $200.2 million that analysts were looking for. The...
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) Plunges Over 25% after Weak Guidance
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) plunged over 25% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.05 per share. In addition, sales increased by 17% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Materion, Marathon Oil and Marathon Petroleum
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/22, Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/8/22, Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/12/22, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/12/22. As a percentage of MTRN's recent stock price of $80.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Materion Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when MTRN shares open for trading on 11/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for MRO to open 0.28% lower in price and for MPC to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
