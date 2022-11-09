Read full article on original website
3 Injured in Car Crash Involving a Boston Police Cruiser
Boston Police are investigating a crash between a car and a BPD cruiser on Friday night that left three people injured. The crash occurred on Norfolk St. in the area of Capen St at around 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. Police say the officer and the other driver were transported...
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
Two Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
BMW Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash With Truck in Framingham
A BMW hit the back of a truck overnight along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, according to state police. The crash happened along Interstate 90 Westbound at Framingham Plaza around 1:30 a.m., according to state troopers. The BMW driver was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital by medflight.
2 Men Critically Injured in NH Shooting
Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway
A Maine man was driving recklessly early Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 20-year-old Darryl Germain, of Portland, Maine, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 137 mph in a 65mph limit zone.
Dump Truck Crashes on Route 1 in Revere, Lanes Reopened
A dump truck carrying trash crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 in Revere Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said, closing traffic on the highway for cars traveling north. The highway has since been reopend. Officers were diverting traffic from Route 1 onto Route 60 as the entire northbound side...
Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica
Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently...
Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed in Taunton Crash
The life of a Middleboro woman who friends described as a loving mother, wife and successful businesswoman ended in tragedy when the car she was in was struck by another driver, a suspected drug dealer who authorities say was fleeing police at the time of the crash. Lori Medeiros, 54,...
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say
Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
‘It's Disrespectful': Mailboxes Vandalized in Billerica Neighborhood
People in Billerica, Massachusetts, woke up Friday to find their mailboxes vandalized. The damage took place sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, impacting Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. "It's disrespectful," said Kim Navarro, whose mailbox is now propped up against a tree after it was torn...
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
Watertown Police Roll Out New Way to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft
A Massachusetts city is taking new actions to crack down on stolen catalytic converters, a pricey car part containing expensive platinum that thieves can resell, according to the Watertown News. Watertown police are using a pretty simple tool to try and combat the crime — spray paint. People in...
Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox Outlines Efforts to Curb Gun Violence
About three months after taking the job, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox sat down with NBC10 Boston to talk about how the department is addressing a spike in gun violence. Cox says he has an open-door policy for anyone in trouble who is looking to squash a beef before it...
4-Week-Old Kitten Recuperating After Being Found Trapped Under a Truck in Lawrence
A small kitten is recuperating after being found injured under the wheel of a truck in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last week, the MSPCA said. The animal rescue group posted about the treatment they gave the kitten, which had a bandage on its paw in a photo. The kitten was treated by...
OSHA Cites Contractors, Issues $700K in Fines for South Boston Power Plant Collapse
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited two contractors for demolition and asbestos hazards following a building collapse at the former Boston Edison power plant in South Boston last May that caused an employee to lose his legs and injured two others. NorthStar Contracting was cited for eight violations...
Natick Select Board Votes 4-1 to Remove Aging Charles River Dam
Town leaders in Natick, Massachusetts, have voted to remove an iconic but aging dam on the Charles River. The dam, which passes through South Natick Dam Park, has stood for nearly 90 years, but its condition as deteriorated. It holds 160 million gallons of water, and a breach would be catastrophic.
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
Record Breaking Heat Saturday, Sharp Drop to the 40s Sunday Morning
Enjoy this evening because a cold front will take care of dropping our temperatures to the 40s by tomorrow morning. Overnight will feature temperatures near the mid-50s in Boston, but once we get closer to sunrise, temperatures will drop a bit more with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
