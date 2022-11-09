Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Dangerous streets for the disabled, Columbus business demands action for visually impaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After sending dozens of requests and petitions to the city of Columbus, Pilot Dogs in Franklinton is turning to ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to help make streets safer for pedestrians just west of downtown. "Stuff like this scares me," said Pilot Dogs...
WSYX ABC6
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
WSYX ABC6
Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane. She is searching for her fur-ever home. This 3-year-old mixed breed is as sweet as her name. She is looking forward to becoming your new best friend!. She loves to...
WSYX ABC6
National Veterans Memorial and Museum to hold annual Veterans Day ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is holding its annual ceremony Friday morning to honor the millions of soldiers who have served our country. Several speakers will attend the event including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. He is also a Gold Star...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
WSYX ABC6
Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
WSYX ABC6
Demolition begins at future home of largest recycling center in North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is one step closer to being the home of the largest recycling center in North America. Demolition started Tuesday and will clear the way for a $50 million Rumpke Recycling Center in northeast Columbus. The 200,000-square-foot facility will be built at 1178 Joyce Avenue....
WSYX ABC6
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
WSYX ABC6
Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston speaks to students at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Veterans Day celebrations brought a special guest to South High School. The Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston served as the keynote speaker for the school's Veterans Day ceremony. He spoke to the juniors and seniors in the auditorium about the importance of this...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
WSYX ABC6
NVMM hosting annual Veterans Day Ceremony, offering free admission Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. The ceremony will honor and celebrate the service and sacrifice of veterans and active-duty service members while remembering those who are no longer here. Special guests speakers during...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus community leaders fighting to get a grip on gun violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few years, hundreds of young people have been killed across Columbus. The mayor, police, and city attorney are stepping up their efforts to address the problem of gun violence. Community leaders and loved ones of the victims are willing to do whatever it takes to stop the bloodshed.
WSYX ABC6
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
WSYX ABC6
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Columbus City School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was charged after bringing a loaded gun to a Columbus Public School this week. Officers responded to South High School, located along Ann Street, on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. Police said they received a report that a student brought a gun to school and was fighting with school security.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.'s foundation receives Armed Forces Merit Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation was selected Friday as the 11th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America. The award was created in June 2012 “to honor an individual and/or a group within the realm of the...
WSYX ABC6
Family creates online fund to pay for military veteran's funeral who was stabbed to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a Columbus Air Force veteran who was discovered stabbed to death in a South Columbus home last week is now raising money to give the soldier a proper burial. "This is just out of the blue, we didn't have any warning that...
WSYX ABC6
Sonic Temple Festival returning to Columbus Memorial Day Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to the Historic Crew Stadium Memorial Day Weekend after a three-year hiatus. “Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” DWP Founder, Danny Wimmer, said in a statement. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”
