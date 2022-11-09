ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane. She is searching for her fur-ever home. This 3-year-old mixed breed is as sweet as her name. She is looking forward to becoming your new best friend!. She loves to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

NVMM hosting annual Veterans Day Ceremony, offering free admission Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. The ceremony will honor and celebrate the service and sacrifice of veterans and active-duty service members while remembering those who are no longer here. Special guests speakers during...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus community leaders fighting to get a grip on gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few years, hundreds of young people have been killed across Columbus. The mayor, police, and city attorney are stepping up their efforts to address the problem of gun violence. Community leaders and loved ones of the victims are willing to do whatever it takes to stop the bloodshed.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Columbus City School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was charged after bringing a loaded gun to a Columbus Public School this week. Officers responded to South High School, located along Ann Street, on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. Police said they received a report that a student brought a gun to school and was fighting with school security.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sonic Temple Festival returning to Columbus Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to the Historic Crew Stadium Memorial Day Weekend after a three-year hiatus. “Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” DWP Founder, Danny Wimmer, said in a statement. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”
COLUMBUS, OH

