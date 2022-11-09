New Orleans’ new garbage haulers have been on the job for three days, but it’s still unclear if they’ll be paid for the work. A budget-season battle of wills is unfolding between Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and some members of the City Council. The new haulers, IV Waste and Waste Pro, say they’re focused on their new jobs and expect to be paid for the sanitation contracts that took effect Monday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO