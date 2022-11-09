Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson asks skeptical City Council for extra $13 million
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson tangled with City Council members during her first annual budget hearing on Friday, as she pitched a pay increase for deputies and $25 million in one-time expenses while defending her spending on travel and consultants. Hutson said she wants $13 million more than Mayor LaToya...
Mayor bodyguard investigated for time sheet irregularities
A new bloom of controversy swirls around the Mayor’s office as the man trusted with her security appears to have billing irregularities on his time sheet. This has prompted the Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau to investigate.
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
Cantrell says charter change targeted her, but will have bigger impact later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she will abide by the will of the people. Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly approved a change to the city charter. It gives members of the city council the authority to confirm or deny city department heads including the police and fire superintendents.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos' Da Winnas & Da Loozas: Midterm Edition
I rarely wade into national political waters, but this year’s midterm election results have significant local impacts. Plus, deez daze national politics dominates local political discussions even in parochial New Orleans. With that in mind, I offer my hallmark take on the victors and the vanquished, otherwise known as...
8 constitutional amendments, 1 New Orleans charter amendment on ballot; here's how they did
In addition to all U.S. House members and one of Louisiana’s senate seats on the ballot, there were several proposed constitutional amendments for voters to consider.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell locked in battle of wills over trash contracts
New Orleans’ new garbage haulers have been on the job for three days, but it’s still unclear if they’ll be paid for the work. A budget-season battle of wills is unfolding between Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and some members of the City Council. The new haulers, IV Waste and Waste Pro, say they’re focused on their new jobs and expect to be paid for the sanitation contracts that took effect Monday.
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town
“I told people on the campaign trail: I'm young, but I can get it done,” Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong said.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
fox8live.com
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
WDSU
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NOLA.com
As Six Flags talks unravel, city official accuses developer of 'factually incorrect' claims
Negotiations are unraveling between local officials and the developer chosen to revive the Six Flags site in New Orleans East, with an official in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration accusing the developer, Bayou Phoenix, of making false claims about the state of the deal talks. With frustrations mounting over the...
Plaquemines Parish president ousted; council members reach runoff
Incumbent Kirk Lepine will not serve a second term, as he finished in third place in Tuesday’s primary. Fellow Republicans Keith Hinkley and Benny Rousselle gained 28 percent and 26 percent of the vote, respectively, to reach the runoff.
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
fox8live.com
Judge Karen Herman’s campaign signs defaced with swastikas days before the election
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Someone defaced Judge Karen Herman’s campaign signs with swastikas just days before the election. As law enforcement investigates, Judge Herman says the cruel act is a hate crime that’s affected her and her family. “About 10 days before the election, I got a screenshot...
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
New Orleans police investigating officer seen in mayor's city-owned apartment on taxpayers' dime: report
New Orleans police are investigating an officer who was frequently seen entering Mayor LaToya Cantrell's city-owned apartment at the expense of taxpayers, a report says.
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
Comments / 0