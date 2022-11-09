ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Clancy DuBos' Da Winnas & Da Loozas: Midterm Edition

I rarely wade into national political waters, but this year’s midterm election results have significant local impacts. Plus, deez daze national politics dominates local political discussions even in parochial New Orleans. With that in mind, I offer my hallmark take on the victors and the vanquished, otherwise known as...
FLORIDA STATE
New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell locked in battle of wills over trash contracts

New Orleans’ new garbage haulers have been on the job for three days, but it’s still unclear if they’ll be paid for the work. A budget-season battle of wills is unfolding between Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and some members of the City Council. The new haulers, IV Waste and Waste Pro, say they’re focused on their new jobs and expect to be paid for the sanitation contracts that took effect Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA

