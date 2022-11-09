ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested on DUI and drug charges after head-on collision

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ceferino Vasquez Velazquez, 31, was arrested early this morning on charges of DUI with property damage, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license following a head-on crash in Gainesville. Velazquez, whose address is in Alachua but is originally from Mexico and presented a U.S. Employment...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Hernando deputy shoots, kills man while serving felony warrant

SPRING HILL, Fla. - A man with a felony warrant for his arrest is dead and a Hernando County deputy is on paid administrative leave after shots were fired early Saturday morning in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home at 12480 Feather...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday. Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight. The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach. They then submitted...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for entering occupied home, breaking front porch light

GAINESVILLE, Fla – Abraham Lamont Gordon, 41, was arrested early this morning after allegedly entering an occupied home, then damaging the residents’ porch light, grabbing an officer’s radio, and resisting arrest. Gordon, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, also allegedly had amphetamines in his possession at the time of his arrest.
GAINESVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after midnight on Orient Road just south of Zeimis Drive. The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when...
TAMPA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for stalking multiple women while wearing a gas mask

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Causton Adle, 30, was arrested early this morning and charged with stalking after the victim told police that he had been following her for about five months while wearing a gas mask. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke with the victim, who lives at The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser

Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford County jury hands down death sentence

A Pinellas County man serving a life sentence received the death penalty on Tuesday for killing a prison inmate in 2019. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, a Bradford County jury found Leo Lancing Boatman guilty of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner after he killed William Chapman on July 5, 2019.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

