alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested on DUI and drug charges after head-on collision
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ceferino Vasquez Velazquez, 31, was arrested early this morning on charges of DUI with property damage, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license following a head-on crash in Gainesville. Velazquez, whose address is in Alachua but is originally from Mexico and presented a U.S. Employment...
alachuachronicle.com
17-year-old on probation charged as adult with armed burglary and armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ja’vion Delquan Williams, 17, has been charged as an adult with burglary and assault while armed with a firearm and two counts of robbery with a firearm. He was on juvenile probation at the time of the alleged incident. According to the information filed in...
fox13news.com
Hernando deputy shoots, kills man while serving felony warrant
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A man with a felony warrant for his arrest is dead and a Hernando County deputy is on paid administrative leave after shots were fired early Saturday morning in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home at 12480 Feather...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
WCJB
Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday. Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight. The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach. They then submitted...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for entering occupied home, breaking front porch light
GAINESVILLE, Fla – Abraham Lamont Gordon, 41, was arrested early this morning after allegedly entering an occupied home, then damaging the residents’ porch light, grabbing an officer’s radio, and resisting arrest. Gordon, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, also allegedly had amphetamines in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Fingerprints on car door land 3 Lakeland men in jail, deputies say
Three Lakeland men were charged in a string of vehicle burglaries after one of them accidentally left his mark on one of the targets, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect shot dead during encounter with deputies in Spring Hill, sheriff’s office says
A man was killed in Spring Hill Saturday morning after getting into a shooting between him and Hernando County deputies, according to a release.
Sheriff: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after midnight on Orient Road just south of Zeimis Drive. The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when...
10-year-old killed in Tampa DUI crash involving scooter, police say
Tampa police charged a man with DUI manslaughter after they said he caused a motor scooter crash that ended up killing a 10-year-old boy and seriously injuring himself.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested after attempting to pawn stolen computer; man was wanted in Texas for human trafficking
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Darren Phillip Brown, 24, and Jenipher Lisbet Milan, 25, both from the Miami area, were arrested yesterday in High Springs after allegedly trying to pawn a stolen laptop. Brown and Milan allegedly pawned a computer in High Springs on October 24; the pawn store owner...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man arrested for burglarizing, attacking neighbor
A Crystal River man was jailed for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and attacking its homeowner with a weapon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 30-year-old Damen Michael Bolinger Saturday, Nov. 5, under a charge of burglary involving battery.
Bloomingdale High student who died in Halloween party shooting identified; tips sought
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead and another teen wounded at a Halloween party last week.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for stalking multiple women while wearing a gas mask
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Causton Adle, 30, was arrested early this morning and charged with stalking after the victim told police that he had been following her for about five months while wearing a gas mask. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke with the victim, who lives at The...
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford County jury hands down death sentence
A Pinellas County man serving a life sentence received the death penalty on Tuesday for killing a prison inmate in 2019. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, a Bradford County jury found Leo Lancing Boatman guilty of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner after he killed William Chapman on July 5, 2019.
43-year-old suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
A 43-year-old Winter Haven man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
WCJB
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
