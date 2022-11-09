Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, November 12, 2022 Weather
It’s going to be a mostly sunny and cool weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 51. Look for an overnight low of 23. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 43, a low of 15. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 37...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Elks Lodge Veteran’s Day Dinner
The Salida Elks Lodge #808 is honoring area veterans tonight with a Veteran’s Day Dinner. Doors open at 5:30pm, Welcome and Meal begins at 6 pm. The evening is free to all veterans and their families. The Salida Elks Lodge is located at the intersection of 3rd and E...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Friday, November 11th Weather
A mostly sunny and cool weekend is ahead. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37, a low of 11. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 23 with a low...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Dark Sky Initiative Featured on Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science Program
The Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program will be on the International Dark Sky Association and local dark sky initiatives that are underway. Jinan Martini and Dominique Naccarato will give information regarding the impact of light pollution on wildlife, humans, and the energy wasted by excessive lighting. The program begins...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Thursday, November 10, 2022 Weather
A quick moving snow producing system is moving out leaving mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. A dry and cool weekend is ahead. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of 19. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 41,...
Comments / 0