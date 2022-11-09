ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TX

KBTX.com

Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road. No...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say

CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking for 13-year-old girl missing for a month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 9. Mariam Sofia Chavez was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road around 2 a.m. that Sunday. Police say it’s possible she’s still in the area and...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3

Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan resale store looks to rebuild after fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A structure fire has taken a toll on a Bryan business. Hagglers Resale-tique was destroyed inside and outside after flames erupted inside the store. Garland Crabb, owner of Haggler said the store will likely have to be demolished and they lost around eight hundred thousand dollars in antiques and memorabilia.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLTV

Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Holiday Ham Drive collecting donations to feed local families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local ladies are helping feed the community one ham at a time. Several years ago, Jill Fouch and Lauren Puente launched the Holiday Ham Drive, and they’ve been able to collect thousands of dollars in donations and provide dozens of hams to area families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department teaches kids fire safety

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department took a trip to Spring Creek Elementary on Friday to teach kids all about fire and life safety. Kids in Kindergarten through fourth grade had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fire truck, participate in fire escape activities and ask all the “what if” questions they could think of.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION

2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
BRYAN, TX

