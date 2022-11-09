Expect a throwback country-rock groove Wednesday night when Luke Combs hits center stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards.

Combs, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, brings his latest barn-burning radio hit "The Kind of Love We Make" to Bridgestone Arena for the annual awards show. Combs debuted the song earlier this year on latest studio album, "Growin' Up."

Backed by a curtain-closing' 1970s groove, Combs sings, "We've been burnin' both ends/ Keepin' the lights on/ So I've been thinkin' we need/ A little time alone ..."

HOST: Luke Bryan on hosting CMA Awards with Peyton Manning: '[He's] a great fan of country music'

PREDICTIONS: CMA Awards: Predicting who will (and who should) win country music's top honors

Combs co-wrote the song with guitar tech Jamie Davis, plus collaborators Dan Isbell and Reid Isbell, he told the Tennessean earlier this year.

The vintage touch comes from Davis' time in regional soul-rock outfit Jamie Davis & Soul Gravy, Combs said.

"He sent me that song and I was like, 'This is super awesome. It's got this super bluesy, Mississippi thing going on," he said, adding: "We went from there ... and it just ended up being really perfect."

Combs aims to defend his Entertainer of the Year title Wednesday against nominees Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs is bringing 'The Kind of Love We Make' to award show stage