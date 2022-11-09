Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California.

Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by his wife on May 25, 1982. He had multiple stab wounds, a skull fracture and was found with an electrical cord tied around his neck.

Police investigated the murder but did not make any arrests for decades. It is not clear what helped them identify Pruitt recently.

Pruitt remains in custody in California and is awaiting extradition, which could take months. He has a prior criminal history, having been arrested in Ohio for an unrelated rape and robbery charge also in 1982. He spent 27 years in prison for those crimes.

