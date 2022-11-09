Read full article on original website
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
25newsnow.com
Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
wlds.com
Alexander Man Sentenced For 2021 Waverly Crash
Morgan County Court sentenced a multiple traffic offender on Thursday to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 33 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander pleaded guilty to felony driving on a revoked license causing personal injury on Thursday in court. The charge stems from a string of traffic arrests dating back to January 28th of last year.
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
Herald & Review
Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation
DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
newschannel20.com
3 arrested after computer keyboard shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people were arrested after a computer keyboard was shot. A Champaign resident heard a gunshot Monday morning and discovered that a bullet came through his ceiling and into his keyboard. Champaign police arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Valley Road and...
Investigation finds that former Springfield officer’s ‘neo-nazi’ beliefs did not influence arrest records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An internal investigation released Wednesday found no discriminatory behavior while on the clock for a Springfield police officer who admitted to writing bigoted social media posts. Former Springfield police officer Aaron Nichols resigned in April after an anonymous blog outed him as a Neo-Nazi and posted screenshots from several anonymous twitter […]
1470 WMBD
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
foxillinois.com
Police respond to shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
