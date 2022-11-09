JACKSON, Tenn. — It was Monday, Nov. 7, when a family got a string of jarring texts and calls. A 37-year-old woman had been kidnapped, she said, and was in danger. After an investigation by the Jackson Police Department, officers found the woman at home in Tennessee — and she told them it was all a hoax, police said in a news release.

JACKSON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO