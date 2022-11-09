Read full article on original website
Humboldt serves as host for EMS, first responder conference
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County city’s medical center hosted a one day conference for EMS and first responders. This is the first time since the pandemic that the conference was back. Jonathan Wood, the Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, gave some details on the conference.
LIFELINE host local donor competition
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization is asking residents to get competitive. LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson is hosting a special friendly competition with the Battle of the Armed Forces and Battle of the Badges campaigns. Saturday marks the final day of the competitions and donors have until 6:00 p.m....
Authorities respond to Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday. The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive. Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene. While the fire did not...
Henderson Co. marks 2022 Veterans Day at Parkers Crossroads
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Veterans Day ceremony was conducted to bring honor to the men and women who have served our country greatly. Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, who also served in the military, told of the impact this ceremony has for him. “Being here, especially at this...
Balloons fly high for veterans in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit engaged the youth to show honor to those who have served in the military. The Eric Beasley Foundation was founded by Eric Beasley, a former Marine officer, to teach leadership skills, life skills, and wellness in a new way to children ages six to 12.
TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
Deer in rut pose danger to motorists
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s officially that time of year. Deer are entering the rut and are on the move more than any other time of the year. This can spell trouble for motor vehicles. “When the rut happens, the bucks are actively seeking the does. So they’re...
police1.com
Woman arrested after pretending to be kidnapped for TikTok video
JACKSON, Tenn. — It was Monday, Nov. 7, when a family got a string of jarring texts and calls. A 37-year-old woman had been kidnapped, she said, and was in danger. After an investigation by the Jackson Police Department, officers found the woman at home in Tennessee — and she told them it was all a hoax, police said in a news release.
Jackson students pay special tribute to our veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. — Those that were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice were honored at a local school Friday. “Thank you for your service. We all are greatly in your debt,” said Jackson Christian School Junior Will Kendrick. A day to honor those that fought and continue to...
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
Veterans to get free donuts on Nov. 11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans are getting a salute, and a free donut, from a national coffee and donut chain. Dunkin’ says that all retired and active military can get a free donut of their choice on November 11. They say the limit will be one per guest, but...
TikTok prank leads to Jackson woman’s arrest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday night, one woman scared her family and loved ones with what they thought was a real call for help. Jackson police were notified of a call from concerned family members that their loved one, Marketa Kinnon, messaged them that she was being kidnapped and in danger.
Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
Veterans get free meal at Jackson restaurant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village honored veterans on Friday with a free meal to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans were able to receive a complimentary breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Andy Clenney, Director of Catering and Sales at the Old Country Store, says...
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
Army Band performs for veterans at Jackson church
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition organized an event at Englewood Baptist Church for veterans to come and enjoy live music, learn about benefits for veterans, and enjoy comradery. “We’re at Englewood Church tonight. We’re holding our 10nth annual Veterans Day Program. This is a different...
JMCSS event gets families involved with education
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is getting families involved by hosting a Lunch and Learn event. Thursday, the parents of all high school students in the Jackson-Madison County area had the opportunity to learn about their children’s education while receiving a free lunch. Dr. Shalonda Franklin...
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/22 – 11/10/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Jackson woman arrested after falsely claiming she was kidnapped, police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is in custody after falsely claiming she had been kidnapped, police say. Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a kidnapping on Monday, November 7. According to JPD, 37-year-old Marketa Kinnon contacted a family member and told them she had been...
