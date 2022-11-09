ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin playbook falters as Democrats hang tight in key races

By Jeremiah Poff, Education Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

The GOP's attempts to replicate the single-issue campaign success of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) came woefully short Tuesday as several copycats failed to knock off Democratic incumbents.

When Youngkin won the state's gubernatorial race last year, the Republican Party thought they had found a new blueprint to electoral success in states that had slipped away from their grasp and become increasingly uncompetitive.

Wearing what became a trademark red sweater vest, the mild-mannered but charismatic Youngkin traversed Virginia in the fall of 2021 trumpeting a commitment to parental rights and educational excellence. And, after capitalizing on a major faux pas from his Democratic opponent, Youngkin rode his campaign pledge to support parents and schools to the governor's mansion in Richmond.

Throughout the 2022 midterm campaign, numerous Republican candidates leaned into the "Youngkin playbook" and sought to capitalize on voter discontent on very specific issues as they sought to regain power in the U.S. Capitol and in state governments across the nation.

David Hopkins, a political science professor at Boston College, told the Washington Examiner last week that there was some wisdom to the single-issue campaign, especially for Republicans running in deep blue territory.

“There’s a limit to how much you can convince voters to care about something they don’t already care about, so it’s not like there’s a tried and true fail-safe strategy,” Hopkins said at the time. “But if there’s an existing concern that you can emphasize that cuts across the normal party divisions, then it makes a lot of strategic sense to try to package yourself as the solution to that concern.”

But when the ballots were cast and vote tallies trickled in throughout Tuesday night, the tactic appeared to have proved insufficient. The single-issue campaign strategy had failed to galvanize voters in the way Youngkin did last year, even as the Virginia governor himself crisscrossed the nation campaigning for Republican candidates up and down the ballot in red and blue states alike.

In his own backyard of Virginia, Youngkin-backed Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega fell short in her bid to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, as did Hung Cao's attempt to unseat incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) in the state's 10th District.

Both Cao and Vega, in moves reminiscent of Youngkin's 2021 campaign, repeatedly emphasized their support for parental rights and their opponent's ties to a Virginia state delegate who vowed to reintroduce legislation that would have criminalized parents who did not approve if their child sought to live a transgender identity.

In New York, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin took a page out of Youngkin's campaign and attempted to focus his race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on the singular issue of crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgQxG_0j52Esob00
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, right, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin raise their hands as they attend a campaign rally.

But even though polling in the final days of the campaign indicated Zeldin had a real shot to unseat the incumbent Hochul, the blue partisan lean of the Empire State proved too difficult for the Republican candidate to overcome. Hochul prevailed by a 5-point margin, returns showed as of Wednesday evening.

The lone outlier appears to be Oregon, another traditionally blue state, where, as of Wednesday evening, Republican Christine Drazan is narrowly trailing Democratic candidate Tina Kotek by fewer than 30,000 votes, with more than 30% of ballots unreported in the state's gubernatorial race.

Drazan, while helped by an insurgent independent candidate who peeled votes away from Kotek, proved to be competitive in the longtime Democratic stronghold by emphasizing her commitment to fixing the problem of rampant homelessness throughout her campaign.

In her campaign ads, Drazan repeatedly hammered Kotek's ties to unpopular Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and blamed Kotek for the state's troubles with homelessness.

Oregon's extensive vote-by-mail election system means the results of the race are not likely to be known for several more days.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

They blue it: Democrats predicted to get a shellacking and lose both House and Senate

In the twilight hours of the midterm elections, the outlook is bleak for Democrats as multiple forecasts deem Republicans the clear favorite to win both the House and Senate. Sporting a poker face, many Democratic leaders have sought to convey public conviction that Tuesday night won't be a red bloodbath, but already, some pundits have been readying for soul-searching as polls signal a torrent of painful losses.
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Flip State Senate Held by Republicans for 40 Years

Democrats have flipped the Michigan state senate, which had been held by Republicans for almost 40 years. All 38 seats in the upper chamber of the Michigan Legislature were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Democrats have not controlled the Michigan Senate since the early 1980s, but political district maps...
MICHIGAN STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Virginia Rep. Spanberger, an Ex-CIA Agent, Defeats Anti-LGBTQ+ GOPer

Creating a false narrative around parents' rights and painting transgender students as dangerous is not a winning strategy in northern Virginia. That's the lesson Republican Yesli Vega learned when she lost the election against Rep. Abigail Spanberger Tuesday evening. Spanberger, a former CIA operative with a history in law enforcement...
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy