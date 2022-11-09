Read full article on original website
Robbery suspect escapes police car, attempts to run, but tumbles face-first into curb
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Davaunte Ouimette Tuesday night for two counts of robbery, two counts of larceny, possession of a gun as a felon and escaping arrest. According to the Tulsa Police Department [TPD], on Nov. 5 Ouimette robbed a UPS worker near 51st and South Memorial. The victim and a witness said Ouimette was wearing a reflective UPS vest and driving a black jeep.
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
Deadly crash under investigation in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (11/11; 9:54) — FOX23 has learned the name of the man who died in a car crash in Broken Arrow Thursday night. Broken Arrow Police said Friday night that 57-year-old Patrick Ray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after he crashed into an eastbound car turning left.
Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating
A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
Child hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
Tulsa Police seeking information on man accused of burglarizing cookie shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are seeking information on a man accused of burglarizing a south Tulsa cookie shop, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said on Oct. 31, police were called out to a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial for a burglary. The owner...
TPD seeking help identifying man suspected of depositing stolen check, withdrawing money
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is trying to identify the person of interest pictured. Police say this individual is suspected of depositing a stolen check into an account and withdrawing the money at an ATM before the bank is notified. Anyone with information on...
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
Fire in Foyil under investigation
FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
Man sentenced for firing gun at Oklahoma deputies
A man who fired a gun at deputies in Cherokee County will spend decades in federal prison.
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
Armed, barricaded subject shot, killed by law enforcement in Claremore identified
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Claremore. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning from an employee at Valmont Utility who reported that another employee, who was not on shift at the time, had returned to work and barricaded themselves inside a tool room in the building.
Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims
A second body of a possible victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been found to have a gunshot wound, according to the city. “Forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound,” according to a statement late Friday from city spokesperson Carson Colvin.
Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Cherokee County man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week for shooting at four law enforcement officers in July, according to court records. Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were serving a warrant to Bradley Mouse when Mouse shot at...
Tahlequah Man Indicated on Catalytic Converter Thefts
A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.
Sapulpa school bus backs into car, nobody hurt
A bus on its way to Holmes Park Elementary backed into another car during its route this morning, according to witnesses at the scene. The accident happened at the intersection of Independence and McKinley, around 8:25 am. Sara Lemmon, the neighbor of the other driver, said she saw the whole...
