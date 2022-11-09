Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
2 OVI checkpoints in Mahoning County overnight
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County OVI Task Force are holding two OVI checkpoints in Austintown overnight. The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The second will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown...
mahoningmatters.com
ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley
In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s 5th ward council seat will soon be vacant, how to apply
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be a vacancy on Youngstown City Council following 5th Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally being elected Tuesday as state representative for Ohio’s 59th District. The Mahoning County Democratic Party is accepting resumes in order to fill the vacancy. Resumes must be submitted...
whbc.com
Rainiest Day in Nine Months
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area. 1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday. There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton. And there were...
WFMJ.com
MVSD asks for water rate increase at Youngstown Council meeting
Members of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District met with Youngstown City Council and Mayor Tito Brown on Thursday to discuss a rate increase for water services to the city. MVSD's Chief Engineer Michael McNich told the city council members that the last rate increase was in 2012, which was three percent over three years.
WYTV.com
Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer. His family hosted a dinner in support of his journey. Among those at the event at the F.O.C.U.S. building in Warren...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 10th
Vindicator file photo / November 10, 1988 | Salvation Army kettles began making their appearance for the Christmas Season 34 years ago. Making the first symbolic donation was Richard Hinely, vice chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, while musical cheer was provided by Douglas McGuire Jr. and Douglas McGuire Sr.
WYTV.com
Supporters brave weather to dedicate Veterans’ Plaza in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the gloomy weather Friday, dozens gathered on the Village Green in Canfield to dedicate a new Veterans Plaza. “We wanted something Canfield could have that would honor not only the area veterans but all veterans,” said Mike Kubitza, with the Canfield American Legion Post 177.
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
27 First News
Election 2022: Close race ends in projected winner of Ohio’s 64th District
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a close race, but voters have a candidate to fill Ohio’s 64th District. The race included two political newcomers. Republican Nick Santucci was victorious over Democrat Vince Peterson, II, according to unofficial voting returns. “It will be the honor of a lifetime...
Power restored for thousands in Mahoning County
According to First Energy, 2,914 people are without power as of 9:35 a.m.
WYTV.com
Valley Democratic candidates reflect on election results
(WKBN) — The consensus on Wednesday was that Tuesday’s election was rough for Ohio Democrats. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras was blunt when describing how Ohio Democrats faired in the Nov. 8 election. “It was a disaster. It was a complete blowout,” he said.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
WYTV.com
Voters support Youngstown council term limits; debate regarding incumbents
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown voters Tuesday night overwhelmingly decided they want term limits for city council members, but questions remain on how this will affect certain incumbents. The vote on Youngstown’s charter amendment limiting council members to two four-year terms was not even close. Over 10,000 people voted...
Voters say ‘no’ to park district levy
Another attempt by the Columbiana County Park District for a levy on the ballot has failed.
WYTV.com
Warren’s Old St. Joe’s getting ready to come down
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As early as next month, the walls of the former St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital could start coming down. Work to remove asbestos from the 300,000-square-foot property is currently underway. That phase of the project is expected to be finished by the first week of December. Demolition should start shortly after.
WYTV.com
ODNR crew sent to gas spill in Trumbull County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are checking on a leak from a gas well in Trumbull County. Reports of the well along Milligan East Road in Vernon Township leaking oil were taken at about 12:31 p.m. Thursday. A spokesperson from ODNR...
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
WYTV.com
Veterans honored with Purple Heart bridge dedication
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Motorists traveling down Mahoning Avenue over Meander Reservoir will notice some new signage installed Thursday. The bridge has been re-named in honor of those service members who’ve been awarded Purple Hearts for being wounded in battle. The signs were unveiled during the weekly Mahoning...
WYTV.com
Crash slows traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The rainy weather Friday may have played a role in a crash earlier on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. It happened in the southbound lanes just before the on-ramp from Oakwood Avenue on the city’s West Side. A car slid out of control and rolled up the...
Comments / 0