Ursuline trio makes college choices official
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trio of Ursuline standout student athletes have made their college choices official.
A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Wednesday afternoon.
Terrance Pankey has signed to play college basketball at West Liberty. He is a four-year starter, that earned All Steel-Valley Conference honors last season. He has the chance to become Ursuline’s all-time leading scorer this season.
Andrew Kirila has officially signed with the Walsh University Baseball program. Last spring as a pitcher, he led the Irish in wins and strikeouts, posting a 2.07 ERA.
Ursuline volleyball standout Kelly Peplowki has signed with Thie College. She is a 4-year starter for the Irish and was twice named All-SVC. Peplowski also earned all-district honors this year.
