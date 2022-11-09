ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lythouslover
3d ago

Doug Mastriano is a good, Christian man who got a raw deal, not just by fellow Republicans, but by the cherry-picking, horrible lying ads by Shapiro! I stand behind Doug because he is a true Patriot, not a lying piece of do-nothing like Shapiro! He had 6 years to make a difference in PA, but just look at the crime rate in Philly! Yep, he did that.

clem kaddilehopper
3d ago

Republican’s are done in Pa. Pa is a one party state. There is no amount of money that they could raise to outmatch the news propaganda machine like PennLive and the multiple others that just pound on Republican’s. Teacher union were running ads on TV four hours after the polls closed. Then you have people on the doles or working for the government that are outnumbering the workers .

Amy Lee Smith
3d ago

Just confirmed that Pennsylvania is the most corrupt oldest state in our US. Pathetic

Related
The Independent

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Connecticut

Why was a Pennsylvania State Rep Reelected Despite Being Dead?

CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Sen. Pat Toomey blames former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania election results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress.The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican leaders are putting the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.Two high profile races in Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats.John Fetterman will take over the U.S. Senate seat, and Josh Shapiro will be the next governor.  While other races around the country in key battleground districts are still up in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
April McAbee

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Floats the Possibility of John Fetterman as a Potential Nominee for President

President John Fetterman? MSNBC's Katy Tur seems to think it may be a possibility in the very near future to see Fetterman as a potential Democrat Presidential Nominee. The prediction happened on Wednesday's episode of MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" as Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Katy Tur discussed Fetterman's win in Pennsylvania in which he prevailed against President Donald Trump's endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
