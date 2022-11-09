ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

Eric
3d ago

Anyone else would have gotten a DWI. He and the police are friends. This is outrageous and he needs to be arrested for DWI.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

1 dead, 3 injured in Southwest Side rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and three teens injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of IH-35 South Access Road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway. Police say the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy