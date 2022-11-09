SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.

