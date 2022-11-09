Read full article on original website
Eric
3d ago
Anyone else would have gotten a DWI. He and the police are friends. This is outrageous and he needs to be arrested for DWI.
KSAT 12
Officer assaulted while trying to break up large fight, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was physically assaulted while attempting to break up a large fight Saturday, said San Antonio police. At 1:43 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1100 Block of East Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a large...
San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash
Perry was arrested Thursday for failing to stop and provide information, and SAPD says it also will file DWI charges.
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry’s arrest
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry has made headlines over the past week for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry arrested, says he doesn't plan to resign
Perry told reporters that he doesn't remember what happened on Sunday but didn't explain why he can't recall.
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
KTSA
San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night. Perry...
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
KSAT 12
1 dead, 3 injured in Southwest Side rollover crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and three teens injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of IH-35 South Access Road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway. Police say the...
Explosive expansion: Alamo Ranch is one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It’s one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio. Alamo Ranch continues to attract hundreds of homebuyers and new businesses. A constant flow of traffic has now replaced the wildlife that used to visit Norma Price-Scanlon’s home. “I moved to Alamo Ranch in...
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
KENS 5
Residents explain the growing pains tied to Alamo Ranch expansion
Alamo Ranch is one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio. Here's why.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
KSAT 12
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
KSAT 12
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling sites in San Antonio, Sheriff Salazar says
Thirty three people were detained and nearly 60 gambling machines were seized after sheriff’s deputies raided two illegal gambling operations Thursday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the two locations around 5 p.m. Thursday -- one in the 2500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue...
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location
The venue offers indoor seating for up to 250 guests plus a 7,000-square-foot covered patio space.
'It's just bad right here': Calls for crossing guard outside local school
SAN ANTONIO — A local father has seen enough. Too many close calls outside his daughter's school prompted him to take action. He says cars aren't stopping at a crosswalk, coming within inches of hitting children who are on their way home. He believes the solution is to hire...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
