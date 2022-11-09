Read full article on original website
Related
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
southernillinoisnow.com
Liquor license for Lucky Barn east of Salem defeated on 7-7 vote; will come back for another vote
The Marion County Board voted three times Thursday night on granting a Class A liquor license to the Lucky Barn gaming parlor at 4205 Bannister Road near the US 50 intersection, but could never break a 7-7 tie. State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth told the board the 7-7 vote meant the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
wsiu.org
WSIU Morning News Update (11/11/22)
Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.
Effingham Radio
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff invites hunters to sight firearms at Williamson County Firing Range
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Firing Range will be open for people to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season on the annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day. The range will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Car pulled out of river near Shawneetown
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A car was found in the Saline River after a group was trying to find a link to a cold case. Shawneetown Fire Department (SFD) says Brother Underwater Recovery was searching the Saline River for a car linked to a cold case and came across a vehicle on sonar. They then, contacted […]
wgel.com
Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees
Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2. The document was filed by the Sorento Parents...
KFVS12
Veterans Day celebration at Marion, Ill. VFW
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Dozens of people gathered in Marion at the VFW on Friday morning, November 11 for its annual Veterans Day celebration. One Vietnam veteran told us he is honored to be there. “I just wanted to be a part of something that I thought was very important,”...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois
CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
Madison Co. voters say libraries shouldn't advertise drag queen events to minors
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The results of a controversial ballot measure in the Metro East are getting a lot of attention. Nearly two-out-of-three voters in Madison County voted ‘no’ on a referendum question aimed at advertising drag shows at local libraries and schools. The sign out front...
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
The Clinton County State's Attorney's Office charged a Breese, Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation.
KFVS12
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland. Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel. The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight. Several people have reported feeling it. According to the USGS, the first quake was...
wmay.com
Report Finds ”Code Of Silence” At Choate
An ongoing investigation into abuse at an Illinois developmental center finds many workers attempted to cover up incidents of abuse as part of a “code of silence” among staffers. That Department of Human Services inspector general report was obtained by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises, and ProPublica as...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff
Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
Comments / 0