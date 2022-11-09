ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IL

97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois

Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
BARTELSO, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Morning News Update (11/11/22)

Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.
CARBONDALE, IL
Effingham Radio

2022 Election Results

The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to snow, advise caution

PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Car pulled out of river near Shawneetown

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A car was found in the Saline River after a group was trying to find a link to a cold case. Shawneetown Fire Department (SFD) says Brother Underwater Recovery was searching the Saline River for a car linked to a cold case and came across a vehicle on sonar. They then, contacted […]
SHAWNEETOWN, IL
wgel.com

Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees

Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2. The document was filed by the Sorento Parents...
SORENTO, IL
KFVS12

Veterans Day celebration at Marion, Ill. VFW

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Dozens of people gathered in Marion at the VFW on Friday morning, November 11 for its annual Veterans Day celebration. One Vietnam veteran told us he is honored to be there. “I just wanted to be a part of something that I thought was very important,”...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022

Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois

CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
wmay.com

Report Finds ”Code Of Silence” At Choate

An ongoing investigation into abuse at an Illinois developmental center finds many workers attempted to cover up incidents of abuse as part of a “code of silence” among staffers. That Department of Human Services inspector general report was obtained by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises, and ProPublica as...
ANNA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff

Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

