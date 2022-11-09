Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
Where in Moffat County?
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Craig Daily Press
Elks Lodge takes orders for wreaths to decorate Craig cemetery
Participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign again this year, the Craig Elks Lodge No. 1577 is currently accepting donations to decorate veterans’ graves at Fairview Cemetery in Craig before Christmas. Through the campaign, individuals can sponsor one wreath for $15, four for $60, 10 for $150 or 100...
Craig Daily Press
Craig VFW gathers for Veterans Day activities with two new members and an improvement post site
In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, several members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 and the American Legion Post 62 gathered in uniform Thursday, Nov. 10, to make an appearance at several Moffat County schools. The service members were entertained by the youngsters, said...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County DECA team will send 19 students to state competition
Moffat County High School hosted the district tournament on Monday, Nov. 6, for the DECA programs of the Western Slope and had 19 students qualify for the state level competition in early 2023. DECA places high schoolers in scenarios that recreate real-world business decisions to get a sense of what...
Craig Daily Press
CNCC president discusses updated strategic plan, community perceptions, college’s focus with local officials
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the president of Colorado Northwestern Community College addressed Craig City Council, speaking about the college’s 2023-2028 strategic plan while getting feedback from local officials. Starting off, CNCC President Lisa Jones acknowledged efforts by the Moffat County Junior Affiliated College District Board to explore joining the...
Craig Daily Press
Letter: Be alert in watching for scammers
We would like to advise readers that Moffat County and surrounding areas are being scammed via computer. Scammers are hitting the area hard, stealing thousands of dollars by accessing your computers and your accounts. They come from emails claiming to be from Microsoft, an anti-virus software or as “pop-up” messages saying “Please call us regarding your computer.”
Comments / 0