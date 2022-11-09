ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole have been minimal. The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has also been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cold front to move through Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Nicole gone and high pressure building in we can expect to see a nice weekend with warm weather on Saturday and only a very small chance for a few late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s at the beach and mid 80s inland. The rain chance is at 20%
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County launches resident damage reporting tool

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has launched a resident reporting feature of Crisis Track, the County’s current damage assessment software—available now for residents and business owners. The reporting tool can be accessed by clicking here. The feature allows residents to report damage that they see in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds

People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

More sunshine and less rain for today -- and the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the grip Nicole held on the Suncoast yesterday loosens, our winds subside, drier air moves in, and sunshine returns to warm things up. Winds will remain off the Gulf waters and provide sufficient moisture to trigger a shower or two, but the overall environment will be less humid. Due to the extra heating today, compliments of the additional sunshine, our afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Winds will remain breezy but not windy, and a few gusts may reach 20 mph.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after 8-hour closure

(WWSB) - Good news! Trooper Kenn Watson of the Florida Highway Patrol confirms that the Sunshine Skyway bridge is back open. Tropical Storm Nicole caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Southside Baptist Church raises funds to fix damaged roof

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of people shuffled through Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, perusing tables of clothes, dishware and toys. While garage sales are a typical weekend morning pastime, this one is for a greater cause. The church is hosting the sale in an effort to get one of...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County preparing for Nicole

Northern parts of Southwest Florida will feel the harsher effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. This is all happening while DeSoto County remains at a level two activation for the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The DeSoto County Emergency Operation Center said it will remain under a level two activation. This means...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy