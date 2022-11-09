SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the grip Nicole held on the Suncoast yesterday loosens, our winds subside, drier air moves in, and sunshine returns to warm things up. Winds will remain off the Gulf waters and provide sufficient moisture to trigger a shower or two, but the overall environment will be less humid. Due to the extra heating today, compliments of the additional sunshine, our afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Winds will remain breezy but not windy, and a few gusts may reach 20 mph.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO