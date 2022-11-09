Justice Department requires Elyria to spend $250 million to fix sewer system that has dumped sewage into Black River, an issue dating back 37 years

Read full article on original website
Jim Jordan faces Delaware County resident in remapped 4th Congressional District
Eight-term U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan is as close an ally of former President Donald Trump as you'll find. He has become an icon of conservative Republican ideology who is known for attacking his political adversaries and assailing the Biden administration during frequent interviews on conservative media networks. His opponent in...
Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge.
How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
Political experts look at what's next after JD Vance's US Senate win in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — JD Vance is headed to Washington after the venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy" defeated Tim Ryan in their race for the U.S. Senate in Ohio Tuesday night. Vance will take over the seat of retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. A day after Vance's triumph,...
Former Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr remained on bench for an hour after being suspended
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took officials nearly an hour to inform former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr that she could no longer preside over cases after the Ohio Supreme Court suspended her from office last month. The high court’s decision indefinitely suspending Carr’s law license and suspending her from...
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan abortion ballot initiative
When Republicans swept all three races for the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, they swept away hopes that the court would find that the state Constitution protects the right to an abortion. So on Wednesday, abortion-rights activists were strategizing over when and how to get a measure on the ballot that would amend the Ohio […] The post In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan abortion ballot initiative appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Supreme Court: Cedar Point, Kings Island Customers Not Owed Refunds for COVID Shutdowns
The court ruled that Cedar Fair, L.P. was “neither unjustly enriched nor in breach of contract” for pandemic-related closures.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will attend Trump rally near Dayton
Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he plans to attend an upcoming Ohio rally with former President Donald Trump, marking the first time in years the governor has appeared at one of Trump's events. The former president will speak at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia on Monday night, the...
U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
The race between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
Farm and Dairy
Eminent domain case gets sent back by the Ohio Supreme Court
A Mahoning County landowner who is fighting an eminent domain case over a bike trial expansion lost his appeal with the state’s highest court. The Nov. 1 decision by the Ohio Supreme Court didn’t address the issue at the heart of the case: whether Mill Creek MetroParks can take control of Edward Schlegel’s land to expand its rails-to-trails bike path through rural Green Township. The court instead batted the case back down to a lower court.
Bond issue fails: Plans for new high school scrapped in Parma
Voters rejected the Parma City School District bond issue with 52 percent of people voting against it compared to 48 percent who supported building a new high school.
WTOL, WKYC, WBNS lawsuit against Cedar Point parent company advances in state Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A lawsuit filed against the parent company of Cedar Point by WTOL 11 and sister stations WKYC in Cleveland and WBNS in Columbus is moving forward in the Ohio Supreme Court. The TEGNA stations filed the lawsuit in July, asking the court to compel Cedar Point...
Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
Republicans Take All Three Ohio Supreme Court Elections
Results have big implications for abortion, gerrymandering
