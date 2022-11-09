Read full article on original website
Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Shatter Porsche's Nurburgring Lap Record by 8 Seconds
The Mercedes-AMG One is not what most people would call “traditionally handsome” or “particularly attractive,” but it sure is fast. It’s also now the reigning street-legal king of the Nurburgring, after it shattered the record previously held by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR back in 2018. And yet, it almost didn’t happen.
Volkswagen Almost Entered F1 in the 1980s With a VR8 Turbo Engine
Two of the biggest stories of this year’s Formula 1 season have revolved new manufacturers entering the world championship for the 2026 season. Audi announced its entry, partnering with Sauber for its factory team. Porsche came close to finalizing a deal to partner with Red Bull Racing before negotiations collapsed. Both Volkswagen Group manufacturer has gone Grand Prix racing before. However, neither automaker was under Volkswagen ownership when they last appeared on racing’s most prestigious stage.
The Most Expensive F1 Cars Ever Sold at Auction
Formula 1 is a bonkers sport filled with mind-bending numbers when it comes to speed and spending. But even after an F1 car has finished its life on the track, these formidable machines can still set records — this time in the auction house. This week, German racer Michael...
At $4,995, Could You Get Hyped About This 2002 Toyota Prius Hybrid?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Toyota Prius is the only generation to have a trunk rather than a hatch. That may not be a factor in its desirability, but we’ll have to decide if its price is. Older people are a blessing. I mean, just think about...
How to Watch Formula 1, NHRA, WEC and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, November 12-13
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NHRA, and WEC racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Want a Porsche 996 But Don’t Know Which One? Check Out This Buyer’s Guide
Not too long ago, I published a lengthy story about how I bought my first Porsche, and indeed my first 911, thus fulfilling a lifelong dream. In that story (which you should read), I also spent some time talking about how the most important part of searching for a 996 is knowing which 996 you want. There are a lot of choices.
Lancia Beta, Honda Civic Type R, Toyota Townace: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
It’s dark here in New York. Dreary, rainy, and humid. Where you are, it might even be starting to get cold. This sucks, and it should be fixed. We should fix it. On this week’s installment of Dopest Cars, let’s see if we can brighten things up a little.
The 2022 BMW X3 M Competition Is Too Sporty For its Own Good
After George Lucas watched a rough cut of Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, the director infamously said, “I may have gone too far in a few places.” This, I fear, is what BMW has done with the 2022 X3 M Competition. Much like The Phantom Menace, this BMW has all the building blocks to be great, but falls short in its delivery.
I Just Moved Here From Italy and I Can't Drive a Boring Car! What Should I Buy?
Massi just moved to Texas from Italy, the land of Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Maserati. Naturally, he can’t be cruising around in a snooze box. He has a $30,000 budget for something fun and interesting, but it also needs to be reliable. What car should he buy?. Here is the...
Stanceworks' Honda-Powered Ferrari 244 GTK Is Done – Kind of
I’ve been following Mike Burroughs from Stanceworks and his Honda-powered Ferrari build for years at this point. It’s been an interesting ride, to say the least, and getting to see the car the week before it was supposed to be at SEMA was a high point of the year for me. Now though, the car is done — kind of.
What American Car Should the Rest of the World Have Got?
America has made some pretty decent cars over the years. Things like the iconic Ford GT, the Dodge Charger, and even the Ram TRX – all good cars for very different reasons. But, did you know that not all of these models were offered to other countries? American drivers kept some of them all for themselves, so people overseas never even got a chance.
Flyin' Miata Quietly Stopped Doing ND V8 Swaps Years Ago
Yesterday, Road & Track published some disappointing news: Flyin’ Miata is officially out of the V8-swapped ND Miata game. Unless you can find a used one, you’ll have to look to other companies such as V8 Roadsters to satisfy your eight-cylinder Miata needs. But technically, this isn’t new news.
Oh, God, The $241,995 2023 Corvette Z06 Is Real
That's a $100,000 markup over the Z06's already six-figure MSRP. As Elon Musk quickly found out after taking over Twitter, it’s easy to make things up on the internet for attention. Perhaps you spend $8 to verify a fake account that tweets out a sports rumor that gets thousands of likes before being taken down. Or perhaps you print out a sales form that includes an insane dealer markup on a new car to share on Reddit. It’s easy to do and happens all the time. Except in the case of the quarter-million-dollar Corvette Z06.
The Maserati MC20 Is Mansory's Latest Murder Victim
The Maserati MC20 looks great and reportedly drives well. It’s a mid-engine supercar with a twin-turbo V6 that makes 630 hp, with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. In Car and Driver’s test, it did 0-to-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and ran the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat at 131 mph.
The 2023 Ford Raptor R Gets 10 MPG City
Ford was very gracious, and gave the people a second generation of the F-150 Raptor. But some of those people — obviously the buyers and fans — were turned off when they learned the badass off-roader would be equipped with an Ecoboost V6 under the hood. Then, they heard the vacuum cleaner-sounding exhaust note. Ford made a swift pivot after that, and countered with this high-performance V8-powered F-150 Raptor-R. While it’s what we were all hoping for in a performance truck, that V8 performance comes with a price at the pump.
The 2023 Honda Accord Just Got a Huge Makeover and it Looks Great
The Honda Accord is still one of the best midsize sedans you can buy, but the current model has been around since 2018, so it’s time for a redesign. Here it is: the 2023 Honda Accord. It’s got Civic-inspired styling both inside and out while still maintaining its own distinct look, especially around back.
The 2024 Volvo EX90 Has the Handiest Cargo Chart Built Into the Tailgate
Modern Volvos are known for having great interiors, combining minimalist design with fancy little surprises, like crystal gear shifters or embroidered Swedish flags. So when Volvo unveiled the new EX90 electric SUV in Stockholm on Wednesday, I was stoked to see a familiar level of attention to detail. But I wasn’t expecting to find a handy-dandy measurement chart in the cargo area.
Volvo and Polestar Will Finally Start Designing Their Cars Separately
If your first thought upon seeing the new 2024 Volvo EX90 wasn’t, “Holy shit, lidar!” it was probably something like, “Hang on, didn’t I see this already?” The EX90 shares its platform and powertrain with the Polestar 3, the electric SUV that Volvo’s spinoff brand debuted in October. But beyond the mechanical bits, the two Swedes look similar — too similar, perhaps. Thankfully, according to Volvo’s design chief, this Polestar parity won’t be around much longer.
Kevin Magnussen of Haas Scores His First Formula 1 Pole Position in Brazil
Haas’ Kevin Magnussen just scored his first-ever pole position in Formula 1 during the Brazilian Grand Prix. Yes, I intended to write that sentence. It’s not April Fool’s Day. Kevin Magnussen is polesitter for Saturday’s sprint race. Rain clouds threatened Interlagos during the first two qualifying...
What Car Do You Wish You Could Import?
We all know about the infamous 25 year import rule here in the U.S., but what if the world was different. What if we could import any car to the States regardless of how old it was. Wouldn’t that be magnificent? That thought is what leads us to today’s question.
