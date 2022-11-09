ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rick Rodriguez
1d ago

He's going to hold President Biden accountable for doing what the majority of Americans hired him to do, yet he stands behind trump Who led an insurrection against the United States. I don't think so.

Chris Drews
2d ago

back at it petty revenge for king don. you need something to impeach him for! tell us Scalice what are the GOPs plans to end inflation, improve the economy, lower gas prices?

Shawn James
1d ago

Hate and oppression and tax breaks for the rich is all that the GOP can offer , thats why they only have the deplorables left to support them.

Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Gov. Brian Kemp says Stacey Abrams 'profited personally' from 'destroying trust in the voting system'

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a press conference on Monday ahead of his final campaign stops before the general election told a reporter that it is his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams who needs to restore the public’s trust in the voting process "because she’s been the one destroying trust in the voting system for 10 years, and she has profited personally from that."
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
