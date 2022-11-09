ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Fox News

Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Republican Blake Masters in Senate race

The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won re-election in Arizona. He defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters. Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, was seeking a full term as Senator of Arizona in the 2022 race, after winning the 2020 race against Martha McSally, the Republican who was serving the rest of John McCain's term after he passed away while in office.
