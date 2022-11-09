ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Related
The Denver Gazette

Has the GOP lost Colorado for a 'generation'?

The prevailing sentiment following the thumping Republicans suffered on Tuesday in Colorado argues that a combination of factors contributed to their sweeping defeat, chiefly that Donald Trump remains a drag on the GOP among state voters and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to undo Roe v. Wade served as a shot in the arm for Democrats despite the headwinds of soaring inflation and a high crime rate heading into the midterm elections.But some in Colorado believe that the Democrats' dominant performance heralds a more fundamental realignment of party politics and political values in the state.Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado Republican...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Bennet’s Message to Colorado Voters

As reported on Wednesday, the Democratic party completed a sweep of the major state offices on Tuesday, including returning as a substantial majority in the Colorado House and the Colorado Senate. That winning streak did not apply to Colorado Senate District 4, which Republican Mark Baisley won convincingly over Jeff Ravage, with 60.83 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek

Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win

Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
COLORADO STATE
berthoudsurveyor.com

Armagost wins House District 64

On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
GREELEY, CO
cpr.org

A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Wanda James Becomes First Marijuana Business Owner to Win Major Election

While recreational marijuana measures were successful in several local elections across Colorado, the big, pot-infused victory was in the race for a spot on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. Wanda James, owner of Simply Pure dispensary in Denver and a longtime member of the state's marijuana industry, won...
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

What did Coloradans drink on Election Night?

Coloradans ordered more booze on Election Night when compared to typical Tuesdays, according to Drizly.Brittany Anas. (Denver, CO) We may still be waiting on results in the tight 3rd Congressional District race between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch, but we do have a definitive answer about what Coloradans drank on Election Night.
COLORADO STATE

