Rep. Julie McCluskie selected as next speaker of the Colorado House, bringing Western Slope voice to top job
State Rep. Julie McCluskie was selected Friday by her Democratic colleagues to serve as the next speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes next year, bringing a Western Slope voice to one of the top jobs at the Capitol. The three top leadership posts in the...
Has the GOP lost Colorado for a 'generation'?
The prevailing sentiment following the thumping Republicans suffered on Tuesday in Colorado argues that a combination of factors contributed to their sweeping defeat, chiefly that Donald Trump remains a drag on the GOP among state voters and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to undo Roe v. Wade served as a shot in the arm for Democrats despite the headwinds of soaring inflation and a high crime rate heading into the midterm elections.But some in Colorado believe that the Democrats' dominant performance heralds a more fundamental realignment of party politics and political values in the state.Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado Republican...
Colorado’s new Democratic leaders are more diverse than ever, most are women
Democrats selected Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon to be the next Speaker of the Colorado House on Friday evening. She will lead the largest Democratic caucus in state history after Democrats expanded their majorities in the statehouse. The new Democratic leaders are more diverse than ever before, most are women.
How Latinos contributed to Colorado Democrats’ big wins in 2022, including sending the state’s first Latina to Congress
A day after her opponent conceded, Dr. Yadira Caraveo addressed the media from a podium set up in the backyard of her childhood home in Adams County. Watching from nearby, her mother Elsa Caraveo said this isn’t a day she ever imagined. “We expected all the kids to go...
Bennet’s Message to Colorado Voters
As reported on Wednesday, the Democratic party completed a sweep of the major state offices on Tuesday, including returning as a substantial majority in the Colorado House and the Colorado Senate. That winning streak did not apply to Colorado Senate District 4, which Republican Mark Baisley won convincingly over Jeff Ravage, with 60.83 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent.
The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek
Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win
Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
Armagost wins House District 64
On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday
Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
A new exit poll from the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda shows Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections. It also finds the majority of Latino voters supported key ballot measures. The poll is conducted around elections every two years. This year, it...
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
Wanda James Becomes First Marijuana Business Owner to Win Major Election
While recreational marijuana measures were successful in several local elections across Colorado, the big, pot-infused victory was in the race for a spot on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. Wanda James, owner of Simply Pure dispensary in Denver and a longtime member of the state's marijuana industry, won...
What did Coloradans drink on Election Night?
Coloradans ordered more booze on Election Night when compared to typical Tuesdays, according to Drizly.Brittany Anas. (Denver, CO) We may still be waiting on results in the tight 3rd Congressional District race between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch, but we do have a definitive answer about what Coloradans drank on Election Night.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
