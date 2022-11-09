ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Greg
2d ago

VISA handles millions of transactions per hour. We can’t count half a million votes in 3 days. Shameful!

Related
Nevada Current

Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If people forgot to sign their mail-in ballot, or their signature doesn’t match with past voting records, they have until the end of the day Nov. 14 to resolve their issue, a process known as signature curing. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there were about 7,100 ballots that needed to be cured […] The post Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads

Policy, politics and progressive commentary 59,600 – that’s how many ballots were placed in drop boxes in Clark County on Election Day, officials announced Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, county officials said nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots  had been dropped off by voters prior to Election Day, and another nearly 13,000 had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday. USPS delivered […] The post Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Joe Lombardo is projected by the Associated Press to win the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Sheriff put out a victory statement Friday, saying “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Three takeaways from the 2022 election — so far

Election Day may be over, but ballots are still being counted across Nevada in the 2022 general election. Nye County Interim Clerk Mark Kampf said volunteers would be hand counting remaining ballots beginning Thursday morning at the Valley Electric Conference Center in Pahrump. “We are under pressure to complete this...
NEVADA STATE

